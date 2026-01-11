Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a Telugu Fantasy-horror comedy film that has finally hit the theatres. This is a Prabhas-starrer film whose OTT release buzz has already created a sensation among viewers. The film revolves around a young heir whose quest for his grandfather turns into a supernatural event. According to his grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, his grandfather had been missing for a long time and was believed to be an exorcist. What unfolds next brings horror, comedy, and a lot of drama.

When and Where to Watch The Raja Saab

The film has recently dropped in the theatres. However, according to the reports, the streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. Another report indicates that the streaming rights have been purchased by Netflix. That being said, there is no official confirmation about which OTT platform will get the streaming rights for the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Raja Saab

The film follows Raja Saab (Played by Prabhas), whose grandmother is down with Alzheimer's, but keeps on recalling his grandfather, an exorcist, who has been hiding all his life and still exists. As Raja Saab embarks on a quest to find his missing grandfather, he ends up in Hyderabad. That's where he fell in love with a Nun, and along with him, he was accompanied by another woman, a thief's granddaughter, to look for his grandfather. However, their world turns upside down when they are led to a mansion that has been crafted with unseen forces. Further, Raja Saab gets entangled in the web of horror, supernatural events, and discovers his grandfather is the architect and that he has been purposefully trapped. What unfolds next is nerve-wrenching.

Cast and Crew of The Raja Saab

This film stars Prabhas in the lead role, followed by other prominent star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Niddhi Aggrewal, Satya, Malavika Mohanan, and more. The music composer of the film is S. Thaman, while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Raja Saab

The film opened with an average response at the box office on January 9th, 2026. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.4/10.