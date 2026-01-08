Apple is working on multispectral imaging technology, which it could potentially use in future generations of iPhone cameras, according to supply chain reports. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be evaluating components related to multispectral imaging, although it remains at infancy. This is expected to allow for the recording of a wider spectrum of lighting wavelengths. Reports suggest that its inclusion would enhance Apple's computational photography.

Multispectral Imaging on iPhone

At present, most iPhone models use standard RGB (Red, Green, Blue) sensors for their main cameras, capturing visible light to form images, in addition to LiDAR on more advanced Pro models. In comparison, multispectral imaging technology captures image data from multiple parts of the light spectrum.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Apple is assessing components related to multispectral imaging technology within its supply chain. However, the formal prototyping and integration into iPhone camera modules is not believed to be underway yet.

In theory, the addition of wider spectral channels by multispectral imaging sensors on future iPhone models is reported to enable enhanced material discrimination between skin, fabric, and reflective surfaces, improved low-light capability, advanced depth processing, and better subject separation.

As per MacRumors, multispectral imaging on the iPhone would require more complex sensor designs, potentially resulting in increased costs and internal space constraints.

Apart from this, the tipster also suggested that the main lens on the purported iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable aperture, while the telephoto lens may also receive an aperture upgrade.

This is in line with a recent report, which suggests that Apple is expected to bring a much-awaited camera improvement to its iPhone models. Thus, the iPhone 21 series is speculated to become the first smartphone lineup from the Cupertino tech giant to carry a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

The Cupertino-based tech giant might adopt a CMOS sensor sourced from Samsung, which the South Korea-based company will manufacture at its Texas facility. This decision has reportedly been made as Sony's technology was found to be inferior to Samsung's camera sensors, which were better suited to the tech giant's requirements.