Apple Could Equip Future iPhone Cameras With Multispectral Imaging for Improved Image Processing

Multispectral imaging on the iPhone would require more complex sensor designs, potentially resulting in increased costs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 January 2026 13:53 IST
Apple Could Equip Future iPhone Cameras With Multispectral Imaging for Improved Image Processing

Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) comes with 48-megapixel triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be evaluating multispectral components in supply chain
  • The tech could improve material detection like skin and fabric
  • Future iPhones may also add variable apertures and lens upgrades
Apple is working on multispectral imaging technology, which it could potentially use in future generations of iPhone cameras, according to supply chain reports. The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be evaluating components related to multispectral imaging, although it remains at infancy. This is expected to allow for the recording of a wider spectrum of lighting wavelengths. Reports suggest that its inclusion would enhance Apple's computational photography.

Multispectral Imaging on iPhone

At present, most iPhone models use standard RGB (Red, Green, Blue) sensors for their main cameras, capturing visible light to form images, in addition to LiDAR on more advanced Pro models. In comparison, multispectral imaging technology captures image data from multiple parts of the light spectrum.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Apple is assessing components related to multispectral imaging technology within its supply chain. However, the formal prototyping and integration into iPhone camera modules is not believed to be underway yet.

In theory, the addition of wider spectral channels by multispectral imaging sensors on future iPhone models is reported to enable enhanced material discrimination between skin, fabric, and reflective surfaces, improved low-light capability, advanced depth processing, and better subject separation.

As per MacRumors, multispectral imaging on the iPhone would require more complex sensor designs, potentially resulting in increased costs and internal space constraints.

Apart from this, the tipster also suggested that the main lens on the purported iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable aperture, while the telephoto lens may also receive an aperture upgrade.

This is in line with a recent report, which suggests that Apple is expected to bring a much-awaited camera improvement to its iPhone models. Thus, the iPhone 21 series is speculated to become the first smartphone lineup from the Cupertino tech giant to carry a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

The Cupertino-based tech giant might adopt a CMOS sensor sourced from Samsung, which the South Korea-based company will manufacture at its Texas facility. This decision has reportedly been made as Sony's technology was found to be inferior to Samsung's camera sensors, which were better suited to the tech giant's requirements.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: IPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Reportedly Explains Reason Behind Google Play System Update Delays on Galaxy Smartphones

