Get ready for explosive action and laugh-out-loud comedy! Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's The Wrecking Crew is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 28th, 2026. Two half-brothers, reunited to track down their missing father in Hawaii, are forced to work together despite their mismatched attitudes and lack of island spirit in this buddy-cop action-comedy. Ángel Manuel Soto directs the movie, which mixes action thrills with family dynamics and jokes, marking one of the most exciting digital releases early this year.

When and Where to Watch The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of The Wrecking Crew

The trailer focuses on half-brothers Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista) coming together for the first time in the wake of their father's passing, as they traverse Hawaii's streets and respond to conspiracies, conflicting personalities, high-octane action, comedy, and family bonding moments.

Cast and Crew of The Wrecking Crew

The movie, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle), features Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in leading roles, while Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, and others comprise the supporting cast, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

Reception of The Wrecking Crew

Since it won't be released until Jan. 28, 2026, IMDb doesn't have a rating yet, but there is early buzz that Alexa could be a big streaming hit for Amazon Prime Video.