The Wrecking Crew, an R-rated action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, releases on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2026, with explosive action and comedy in Hawaii.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Get ready for explosive action and laugh-out-loud comedy! Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's The Wrecking Crew is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 28th, 2026. Two half-brothers, reunited to track down their missing father in Hawaii, are forced to work together despite their mismatched attitudes and lack of island spirit in this buddy-cop action-comedy. Ángel Manuel Soto directs the movie, which mixes action thrills with family dynamics and jokes, marking one of the most exciting digital releases early this year.
The Wrecking Crew will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2026.
The trailer focuses on half-brothers Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista) coming together for the first time in the wake of their father's passing, as they traverse Hawaii's streets and respond to conspiracies, conflicting personalities, high-octane action, comedy, and family bonding moments.
The movie, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle), features Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in leading roles, while Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, and others comprise the supporting cast, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.
Since it won't be released until Jan. 28, 2026, IMDb doesn't have a rating yet, but there is early buzz that Alexa could be a big streaming hit for Amazon Prime Video.
