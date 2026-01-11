Technology News
The Wrecking Crew OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Starrer Online?

The Wrecking Crew, an R-rated action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, releases on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2026, with explosive action and comedy in Hawaii.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2026 13:00 IST
The Wrecking Crew OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Wrecking Crew is released on January 28, 2026, on Prime Video.

  • The Wrecking Crew is released on January 28, 2026, on Prime Video
  • Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers
  • Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle)
Get ready for explosive action and laugh-out-loud comedy! Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's The Wrecking Crew is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 28th, 2026. Two half-brothers, reunited to track down their missing father in Hawaii, are forced to work together despite their mismatched attitudes and lack of island spirit in this buddy-cop action-comedy. Ángel Manuel Soto directs the movie, which mixes action thrills with family dynamics and jokes, marking one of the most exciting digital releases early this year.

When and Where to Watch The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2026. 

Trailer and Plot of The Wrecking Crew

The trailer focuses on half-brothers Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista) coming together for the first time in the wake of their father's passing, as they traverse Hawaii's streets and respond to conspiracies, conflicting personalities, high-octane action, comedy, and family bonding moments.

Cast and Crew of The Wrecking Crew

The movie, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle), features Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in leading roles, while Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, and others comprise the supporting cast, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

Reception of The Wrecking Crew

Since it won't be released until Jan. 28, 2026, IMDb doesn't have a rating yet, but there is early buzz that Alexa could be a big streaming hit for Amazon Prime Video.

 

Further reading: The Wrecking Crew, R-rated action-comedy, Amazon Prime video, comedy, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
