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The Genius Bar is Coming Back: Apple Reportedly Axing Store Video Walls

Apple will reportedly replace the video walls in many stores with dedicated Genius Bars.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 12:42 IST
The Genius Bar is Coming Back: Apple Reportedly Axing Store Video Walls

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is enforcing stricter rules for employees during morning meetings before stores open

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Highlights
  • The Today at Apple Avenue bay is also said to get a wooden makeover
  • The company is also expected to remove the video walls
  • Apple operates official retail stores in major Indian cities
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Apple seems to be gearing up to renew its retail stores across the globe. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant will add redesigned Genius Bars, a revamped Avenue, and dedicated online pickup and classes areas in its retail stores. The revamped stores and Today at Apple Avenue bay will get a wooden makeover. Apple is expected to refresh the employee areas in its stores. The company could also remove the large video walls used in many locations.

Apple Prepares for a Redesign of Retail Stores

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple is preparing an overhaul of its retail stores with a renewed focus on a dedicated Genius Bar and revamped pickup and classes areas. The renovated stores will feature “three major changes”.

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First, Apple could revamp the Avenue sections in its retail stores and areas where accessories and Apple services are featured. A broader redesign of its retail stores will reportedly bring back dedicated Genius Bars and remove the large video walls used in many locations.

The revamped stores will feature dedicated wooden Avenue bays for online order pickups. The upper half will feature an Apple logo, while the lower portion will have drawers for storing pickup orders. It is said to include a table in front that will give employees a place to manage the handoff process.

The Today at Apple Avenue bay is also said to get a wooden makeover, with the upper two-thirds featuring a large display and the lower part including drawers for instructors to store iPads, laptops and other equipment. There will also be a fixed table for the instructor and surrounding stools.

The company is also expected to remove the video walls, which are used in the back of many stores for Today at Apple sessions and marketing videos. Gurman says Apple is "refocusing its stores around more traditional and practical retail, service and fulfilment functions".

Apple will reportedly replace the video walls with dedicated Genius Bars in many stores. The Genius Bars will reportedly have an all-wood look and feature two counter heights. The wall behind the bar will include storage drawers and posters highlighting new products. Further, new Apple stores are said to include revamped back-of-house areas and employee break rooms.

Gurman says a fraction of these changes have already appeared in a handful of Apple stores. The company is expected to bring the new design to upgraded and newly opened locations over time. The company is also said to be tightening some rules for employees during morning meetings. Staff are expected to remain standing, avoid using devices, and avoid drinking beverages. When Apple stores open, employees across roles are expected to applaud as the first customers arrive.

Apple operates official retail stores in major Indian cities. It opened its Apple Borivali store, the second store in Mumbai, in February this year. Other physical stores include Apple BKC, Apple Saket, Apple Hebbal, Apple Noida, and Apple Koregaon Park.

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Further reading: Apple Store, Genius Bars, Mark Gurman, Apple Retail Store
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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