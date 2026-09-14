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Oppo F35 Series is Coming: Rebranded Design, Leaked Prices, and Key Upgrades

Both Oppo F35 series phones are tipped to feature 120Hz flat AMOLED displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 11:42 IST
Oppo F35 Series is Coming: Rebranded Design, Leaked Prices, and Key Upgrades

Oppo F33 series was launched in India in April

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Highlights
  • Oppo F35 could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
  • Oppo F35 Pro may use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC
  • Oppo could equip the phones with 10,000mAh batteries
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Oppo F35 series could be headed to India with two smartphones, according to a new leak. An alleged marketing poster has surfaced with details about the purported phones, including their processors and expected prices. The leak also points to a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a battery of around 10,000mAh. The reported chipsets match those found on the Oppo A7 Pro and A7 Pro Max in China, raising the possibility that Oppo could bring those models to India under the F35 series name.

Oppo F35 Series Poster Surfaces Online

Tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) has shared the alleged Oppo F35 series marketing poster on X. The image shows two smartphones with flat-sided designs, although their rear camera arrangements appear to differ. The poster shows two smartphones, but their official names remain unknown.

They could launch as the Oppo F35 and F35 Pro, priced at around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000, respectively. The F35 is tipped to use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, while the F35 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5.

The reported chipsets match those of the Oppo A7 Pro series in China, with the Oppo A7 Pro using the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 SoC, a rebranded MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, and the Oppo A7 Pro Max featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip.

Both Oppo F35 series phones are tipped to feature 120Hz flat AMOLED displays and 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The leaked poster also shows horizontal rear camera modules, with different designs for the two models.

A battery capacity of around 10,000mAh is also claimed for the Oppo F35 series. The leak does not clarify whether both phones will offer the same battery capacity.

These similarities suggest that Oppo could bring the A7 Pro and A7 Pro Max to India under the F35 branding. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 model could become the Oppo F35, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 version may launch as the Oppo F35 Pro.

OPPO A7 Pro

OPPO A7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo F35 Series, Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo A7 Pro, Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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