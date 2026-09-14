Oppo F35 Series is Coming: Rebranded Design, Leaked Prices, and Key Upgrades

Oppo F35 series could be headed to India with two smartphones, according to a new leak. An alleged marketing poster has surfaced with details about the purported phones, including their processors and expected prices. The leak also points to a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a battery of around 10,000mAh. The reported chipsets match those found on the Oppo A7 Pro and A7 Pro Max in China, raising the possibility that Oppo could bring those models to India under the F35 series name.

Oppo F35 Series Poster Surfaces Online

Tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) has shared the alleged Oppo F35 series marketing poster on X. The image shows two smartphones with flat-sided designs, although their rear camera arrangements appear to differ. The poster shows two smartphones, but their official names remain unknown.

They could launch as the Oppo F35 and F35 Pro, priced at around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000, respectively. The F35 is tipped to use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, while the F35 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5.

The reported chipsets match those of the Oppo A7 Pro series in China, with the Oppo A7 Pro using the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 SoC, a rebranded MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, and the Oppo A7 Pro Max featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip.

Both Oppo F35 series phones are tipped to feature 120Hz flat AMOLED displays and 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The leaked poster also shows horizontal rear camera modules, with different designs for the two models.

A battery capacity of around 10,000mAh is also claimed for the Oppo F35 series. The leak does not clarify whether both phones will offer the same battery capacity.

These similarities suggest that Oppo could bring the A7 Pro and A7 Pro Max to India under the F35 branding. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 model could become the Oppo F35, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 version may launch as the Oppo F35 Pro.