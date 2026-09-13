Technology News
English Edition

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Plans With 365 Days Validity Compared

Jio's Rs. 3,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 September 2026 14:00 IST
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Plans With 365 Days Validity Compared

Vi offers a range of prepaid recharge plans with 365 days of validity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Jio's Rs. 3,599 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of data per day
  • Airtel offers Rs.3,599 and Rs. 3,999 prepaid plans with 365 days validity
  • Vi offers several 365-day plans
Advertisement

Buying a one-year recharge plan eliminates the hassle of doing monthly or quarterly recharges. As recharge plans are priced in a tricky way, selecting the right plan can be confusing, as they combine different data offers, calling and SMS benefits. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) currently offer competitive prepaid plans with up to 365 days of validity, but the benefits vary across operators.

Here, we will help you take a look at the best 365-day prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi. This analysis will help you decide on the best plan that offers the best value for your money. 

VoltReliance Jio Discussion
Explore More...

Jio 365 Days Recharge Plans

Jio currently offer two recharge plans in India with a validity of 365 days. The Rs. 3,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day. Users can also access unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. It also includes a FanCode subscription, JioTV, JioAICloud with 50GB of free storage, and a Mobile+ Hollywood subscription through JioHotstar. Users can also avail of an 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini, which includes 5,000GB of cloud storage.

The second plan costs Rs. 3,599. It also comes with the same 2.5GB daily data offer. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Users can avail the JioTV Pro Pack voucher, 120GB of extra data, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage with this plan. Additionally, users can avail an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription. It includes the JioHotstar subscription.

Airtel 365 Days Recharge Plans

Airtel has Rs. 3,599 and Rs. 3,999 prepaid plans with a year's validity. The former offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs. 3,999 plan offers 2.5GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. It includes a 12-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Both plans support unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

Vodafone Idea 365 Days Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea has many annual recharge plans. The entry-level Rs. 1,189 plan offers just 50GB data. The Rs.1,849 plan offers unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS. The 2,249 plan offers 30GB data, unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS. 

Vi offers 2GB data per day for plans starting at Rs. 3,599. This pack offers Hero Unlimited benefits, including Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. Vi's Rs. 3,699 pack offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, while the Rs. 3,799 pack comes with Amazon Prime Lite. The Rs. 3,999 pack offers both Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions. All these plans offer 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

The top-tier Rs. 4,999 bundle includes over 18 OTT subscriptions like JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Lionsgate Play. It offers 200 SMS per day and 2GB of data per day. It includes one year of Prime Lite.

Vi's Rs. 3,749 pack is intended for users who want unlimited 5G and 4G data. It does not include OTT access or calling benefits.

Users looking for basic annual recharge plans just for calling can consider Vi's low-priced 365-day plans. Consumers who need more mobile data and access to leading OTT platforms may find Airtel and Jio's annual plans more suitable.

FAQs

Do annual prepaid plans include OTT benefits?

Yes, some 365-day validity plans include OT subscriptions, but the benefits differ by operator and recharge price.

Are unlimited 5G benefits available with these annual plans?

Yes. Some Airtel, Jio, and Vi annual plans offer unlimited 5G data to eligible subscribers.

Which Jio annual plan offers 2.5GB data per day?

Jio's Rs. 3,599 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of data per day with 365 days of validity.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Bharti Airtel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 18 Fold Launched With 7.58-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Leica-Backed Camera: Price, Features
iPhone 18 Pro Dark Cherry, Blue Colours Allegedly Leak in New Video Ahead of September 9 Event

Related Stories

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Plans With 365 Days Validity Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Phones Under Rs. 40,000 With Flagship-Grade Performance: See Options
  2. Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 in India
  3. Top AMOLED Display Phones Under Rs. 50,000: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More
  4. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Plans With 365 Days Validity Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan Digital Agency Reports Potential Leak of 246,000 Records After Cyberattack
  2. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3 Design, Colourways and Price Leaked Online
  3. Denmark Central Bank Flags Risks as Stablecoin Market Expands
  4. Google Makes It Easier to Switch Password Managers on Android: How to Transfer Passwords and Passkeys
  5. Instagram Lets Users Add Tagged Posts to Their Main Profile Grid
  6. BGMI 4.6 Update Set to Arrive on September 16 With Supernatural Midnight Hunters Theme Mode
  7. India Adopts Digital Rupee for Bond Transaction Settlements
  8. iQOO 16 Design, Colourway Revealed as Firm Confirms Major Camera Upgrade
  9. AMD Ryzen 7500 and Ryzen 5 5500F Desktop Processors Launched: Specifications, Features
  10. Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Outperforms MediaTek’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »