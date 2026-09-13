Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Plans With 365 Days Validity Compared

Buying a one-year recharge plan eliminates the hassle of doing monthly or quarterly recharges. As recharge plans are priced in a tricky way, selecting the right plan can be confusing, as they combine different data offers, calling and SMS benefits. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) currently offer competitive prepaid plans with up to 365 days of validity, but the benefits vary across operators.

Here, we will help you take a look at the best 365-day prepaid plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi. This analysis will help you decide on the best plan that offers the best value for your money.

Jio 365 Days Recharge Plans

Jio currently offer two recharge plans in India with a validity of 365 days. The Rs. 3,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day. Users can also access unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. It also includes a FanCode subscription, JioTV, JioAICloud with 50GB of free storage, and a Mobile+ Hollywood subscription through JioHotstar. Users can also avail of an 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini, which includes 5,000GB of cloud storage.

The second plan costs Rs. 3,599. It also comes with the same 2.5GB daily data offer. It also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Users can avail the JioTV Pro Pack voucher, 120GB of extra data, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage with this plan. Additionally, users can avail an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription. It includes the JioHotstar subscription.

Airtel 365 Days Recharge Plans

Airtel has Rs. 3,599 and Rs. 3,999 prepaid plans with a year's validity. The former offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs. 3,999 plan offers 2.5GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. It includes a 12-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Both plans support unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

Vodafone Idea 365 Days Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea has many annual recharge plans. The entry-level Rs. 1,189 plan offers just 50GB data. The Rs.1,849 plan offers unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS. The 2,249 plan offers 30GB data, unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS.

Vi offers 2GB data per day for plans starting at Rs. 3,599. This pack offers Hero Unlimited benefits, including Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. Vi's Rs. 3,699 pack offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, while the Rs. 3,799 pack comes with Amazon Prime Lite. The Rs. 3,999 pack offers both Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions. All these plans offer 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

The top-tier Rs. 4,999 bundle includes over 18 OTT subscriptions like JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Lionsgate Play. It offers 200 SMS per day and 2GB of data per day. It includes one year of Prime Lite.

Vi's Rs. 3,749 pack is intended for users who want unlimited 5G and 4G data. It does not include OTT access or calling benefits.

Users looking for basic annual recharge plans just for calling can consider Vi's low-priced 365-day plans. Consumers who need more mobile data and access to leading OTT platforms may find Airtel and Jio's annual plans more suitable.

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