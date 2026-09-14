Xiaomi Pad 9 and Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro have been launched in China as the latest additions to the company's tablet lineup. Both tablets sport 3.2K displays with up to a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The standard Pad 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The Xiaomi Pad 9 and Pad 9 Pro run on HyperOS 4.

Xiaomi Pad 9 and Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 9 is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 42,800) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 47,000). The top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The tablet is also available in an 8GB + 256GB Soft-Light Edition priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,900).

The Xiaomi Pad 9 is available in Silver, Cloud Cedar Green, Black, and Ice Peach Pink (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB configurations are priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 58,500), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 65,600), and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,300), respectively. The 12GB + 256GB Soft-Light Edition costs CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 68,400).

The Pad 9 Pro comes in Silver, Cloud Cedar Green, and Black colourways (translated from Chinese).

Xiaomi Pad 9 and Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro sports a 12.5-inch display with a 3.2K resolution, a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and comes with LPDDR5T RAM clocked at 9,600Mbps on the 12GB and 16GB variants. The 8GB model, meanwhile, uses LPDDR5X RAM clocked at 8,533Mbps. The 128GB model uses UFS 3.1 storage, while other configurations use UFS 4.1 storage.

The Pro model packs an 11,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Xiaomi claims up to 14.5 hours of short-video playback and up to 20 hours of online meetings.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 9 has an 11.2-inch display with a 3.2K resolution, a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The tablet packs a 9,720mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Xiaomi claims up to 14.5 hours of short-video playback and up to 20 hours of online meetings.

Both models in the Xiaomi Pad 9 series run Xiaomi HyperOS 4 and support PC-class productivity apps, including WPS for Pad, Jianying Pro, PixelCake, ZWCAD, and CAJ Reader (translated from Chinese). Xiaomi has also equipped them with its Super XiaoAI 2.0 AI assistant.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 and Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro also support the Xiaomi Focus Stylus Pro, available for separate purchase.