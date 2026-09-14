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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch

Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 09:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung has introduced three colourways of the S26 FE

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Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 FE price could start at Rs. 69,999, tipster claims
  • The upcoming handset may be launched in two variants
  • Samsung launched the S26 FE in the global markets last month
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be launched in India soon, following its global debut earlier this month. The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the South Korean tech conglomerate's ‘Fan Edition' lineup. Multiple microsites also recently went live, teasing its impending arrival. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the pricing of the upcoming handset, while also confirming two variants of the Galaxy S26 FE for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Price (Leaked)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed on X that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be priced at Rs. 69,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage in India. It is also tipped to be offered with 256GB of storage and the same amount of RAM, priced at Rs. 79,999.

If accurate, the leaked pricing points to a considerable price increase for the upcoming handset compared to its predecessor. For context, the Galaxy S25 FE had a launch price of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage models were priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively.

While more expensive than last year, the leaked pricing puts the upcoming handset significantly below its global pricing when converted directly to Indian currency. The phone was launched in select global markets last month with a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The 8GB + 256GB model costs EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), while the top-end 8GB + 512GB configuration is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000).

It is also important to note that the leaked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE does not mention a 512GB variant, suggesting the tech giant may introduce only two variants in the Indian market, whereas it is sold in all three configurations globally.

Dedicated microsites for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE are also live on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung online store in India. While Samsung has yet to announce the exact launch date, reports suggest that the upcoming handset could go on sale in the country beginning September 18.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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