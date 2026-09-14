The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to be launched in India soon, following its global debut earlier this month. The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the South Korean tech conglomerate's ‘Fan Edition' lineup. Multiple microsites also recently went live, teasing its impending arrival. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the pricing of the upcoming handset, while also confirming two variants of the Galaxy S26 FE for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Price (Leaked)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed on X that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be priced at Rs. 69,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage in India. It is also tipped to be offered with 256GB of storage and the same amount of RAM, priced at Rs. 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India pricing! 🇮🇳



8GB + 128GB 💰 ₹69,999

8GB + 256GB 💰 ₹79,999



S26 FE will come with the MyFanCam feature which was first introduced with Galaxy Z Fold8 series devices.



S26 FE specifications:

📱 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display, Gorilla Glass… pic.twitter.com/ZrP4bJ2Dav — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 12, 2026

If accurate, the leaked pricing points to a considerable price increase for the upcoming handset compared to its predecessor. For context, the Galaxy S25 FE had a launch price of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage models were priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively.

While more expensive than last year, the leaked pricing puts the upcoming handset significantly below its global pricing when converted directly to Indian currency. The phone was launched in select global markets last month with a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The 8GB + 256GB model costs EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), while the top-end 8GB + 512GB configuration is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000).

It is also important to note that the leaked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE does not mention a 512GB variant, suggesting the tech giant may introduce only two variants in the Indian market, whereas it is sold in all three configurations globally.

Dedicated microsites for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE are also live on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung online store in India. While Samsung has yet to announce the exact launch date, reports suggest that the upcoming handset could go on sale in the country beginning September 18.