Apple finally entered the foldable smartphone segment with the much-awaited iPhone Duo. This inaugural foldable smartphone from the Cupertino-based company runs on the A20 Pro chipset. The iPhone Duo boasts a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.3-inch cover screen. The new model is set to rival Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in the premium foldable smartphone segment. Apple's foldable has the same book-style foldable form factor as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, but it is thicker and heavier than the Galaxy phone.

Here's how the iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra smartphones differ in price, specifications and features.

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Price in India

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo launched with a price tag of Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs. 3,24,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs. 3,74,900 and Rs. 4,49,900, respectively. You can choose from Star White and Night Sky colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. The 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 2,19,999, while the 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 2,59,999. Samsung offers the foldable in Cream, Graphite, Violet Shadow and Green Shadow (online exclusive) colour options.

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Display, OS

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding display with ProMotion technology with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Always-On display support. It has a 5.4-inch cover screen. The display has a Dynamic Island. The handset uses a titanium frame and hinge cover. Like the iPhone 18 Pro models, the foldable has Camera Control for quick access to camera and video tools.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra boasts an 8-inch AMOLED internal display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display. Both screens offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The cover screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection.

The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra runs Android 17 with One UI 9. It offers Galaxy AI features.

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Chipset, Battery

iPhone Duo: Apple's A20 Pro chipset powers the iPhone Duo. It carries up to 2TB of onboard storage. Apple usually doesn't reveal the RAM and battery capacity of its smartphones. The iPhone Duo is claimed to deliver up to 44 hours of video playback using the outer display and up to 31 hours using the inner display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: A custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset powers the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Cameras, Dimensions

iPhone Duo: The iPhone Duo features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel Fusion Main and a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The main rear camera offers variable aperture options of f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0. It supports super-high-resolution 24-megapixel and 48-megapixel photographs. It has a 12-megapixel Centre Stage front camera and an under-display FaceTime camera on the foldable screen.

In the folded state, iPhone Duo measures 117.8 x 84.1 x 11.3mm. It measures 117.8 x 164.6 x 5.2mm in the unfolded form. It weighs 254g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It houses a 10-megapixel camera on both the inner display and cover display for selfies and video calls.

In the unfolded state, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra measures 158.4 x143.2 x 4.1mm. In the closed state, it measures 158.4 x72.8 x 8.9mm. It weighs 215g.

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

iPhone Duo will definitely appeal to buyers who want Apple's ecosystem, Apple Intelligence features and the iOS interface. The new A20 Pro chip, dual rear camera and 2TB storage option give it an edge for buyers who prefer large storage and improved performance. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is ideal for users who need a larger foldable screen and versatile cameras. It has an 8-inch internal display, a 6.5-inch cover screen and a more feature-rich triple rear camera unit with a dedicated telephoto lens. Samsung's book-style foldable is cheaper than the iPhone Duo.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone is pricier, iPhone Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra? The iPhone Ultra is more expensive, with a starting price tag of Rs. 2,99,900. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999. 2. Which handset has the larger folding display? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has an 8-inch folding display, compared with the iPhone Ultra's 7.6-inch folding display. 3. Which chipset powers the iPhone Ultra? The iPhone Ultra runs on Apple's A20 Pro chipset.