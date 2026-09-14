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Motorola Edge 70 Neo Geekbench Listing Reveals Chipset Ahead of India Launch

Motorola Edge 70 Neo scored 723 points in single-core testing on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 11:07 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Neo Geekbench Listing Reveals Chipset Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Neo will succeed last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo (above)

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Neo was spotted on Geekbench 7.0.0 on Android AArch64
  • The phone received 2,943 points in the multi-core test
  • The Geekbench listing shows 6GB of RAM
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Motorola Edge 70 Neo is confirmed to launch soon in the Indian market. The exact launch date is not disclosed, and the company has kept its specifications under wraps. A new Geekbench listing offers a closer look at key specifications of the upcoming Edge series smartphone. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will succeed last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo. It could potentially arrive in India as a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 70 Plus. 

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Geekbench Listing Shows Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has been spotted on Geekbench 7.0.0 on Android AArch64 with 723 points in the single-core test and 2,943 points in the multi-core test. The handset is listed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM763) chipset.

motorola edge 70 neo geekbench Motorola Edge 70 Neo

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The chipset has one prime core clocked at 2.50GHz, three cores at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz. It also features an Adreno 810 GPU. The tested Motorola Edge 70 Neo unit has 6GB of RAM. It is shown running Android 16.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 70 Plus also runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. So based on the company's previous launch strategy for Edge-series phones, the Edge 70 Neo is rumoured to arrive as a rebadged version of the Edge 70 Plus.

Motorola earlier this month announced that the Edge 70 Neo will launch in India soon. Previous design leaks suggested the phone would have a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout. It is expected to come in dark green, light blue, olive green and pale pink colour options. It could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The new phone is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo

The Motorola Edge 70 Plus features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging and bypass charging.

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Motorola Edge 60 Neo

Motorola Edge 60 Neo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1200x2672 pixels
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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Neo, Motorola Edge 70 Neo Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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