Motorola Edge 70 Neo is confirmed to launch soon in the Indian market. The exact launch date is not disclosed, and the company has kept its specifications under wraps. A new Geekbench listing offers a closer look at key specifications of the upcoming Edge series smartphone. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo will succeed last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo. It could potentially arrive in India as a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 70 Plus.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Geekbench Listing Shows Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has been spotted on Geekbench 7.0.0 on Android AArch64 with 723 points in the single-core test and 2,943 points in the multi-core test. The handset is listed with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM763) chipset.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The chipset has one prime core clocked at 2.50GHz, three cores at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz. It also features an Adreno 810 GPU. The tested Motorola Edge 70 Neo unit has 6GB of RAM. It is shown running Android 16.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 70 Plus also runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. So based on the company's previous launch strategy for Edge-series phones, the Edge 70 Neo is rumoured to arrive as a rebadged version of the Edge 70 Plus.

Motorola earlier this month announced that the Edge 70 Neo will launch in India soon. Previous design leaks suggested the phone would have a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout. It is expected to come in dark green, light blue, olive green and pale pink colour options. It could feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The new phone is likely to come with upgrades over last year's Motorola Edge 60 Neo.

The Motorola Edge 70 Plus features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W charging and bypass charging.

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