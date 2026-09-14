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iOS 27 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Today: How to Download, India Release Time, Supported iPhones and More

Here's how to download iOS 27, when it could arrive in India, and which iPhone models are eligible.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 09:07 IST
iOS 27 Update for iPhone Rolling Out Today: How to Download, India Release Time, Supported iPhones and More

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 27 was first previewed at Apple's WWDC 2026 in June

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Highlights
  • iOS 27 update is expected to land in India at 10:30pm IST
  • It will be compatible with iPhone 11 and newer iPhone models
  • iOS 27 introduces a revamped Siri app powered by Apple AI and Gemini
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Apple is all set to roll out iOS 27 for compatible iPhone models in India and globally today, September 14. The latest software update, which was first previewed at WWDC 2026, has gone through several developer and public beta releases. At the ‘September and shine' event last week, the tech giant announced that the iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Duo would be the first models to ship with the new OS out of the box. iOS 27 brings a redesigned Siri experience powered by Apple's Foundation Models and Google's Gemini, alongside a refreshed Liquid Glass interface, Visual Intelligence upgrades and new parental controls.

Here's how to download iOS 27, when it could arrive in India, and which iPhone models are eligible.

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iOS 27 Release Time in India

iOS 27 will be publicly available globally, including in India, from today (September 14). The Cupertino-based tech giant has not specified an exact release time, but previous major iOS updates have typically started rolling out at around 10am PT, which translates to approximately 10:30pm IST in India. It will arrive as an over-the-air (OTA) software update on compatible iPhones.

Once iOS 27 is available, the iPhone will show the option to download and install it. Before beginning the installation, it is advisable to back up important data and ensure that the iPhone has sufficient battery or is connected to a charger.

How to Download and Install iOS 27 on iPhone

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Select Software Update.
  4. Wait for the iPhone to check for available updates.
  5. Tap Download and Install when iOS 27 appears.
  6. Follow the on-screen instructions and wait for the iPhone to restart.
  7. The availability of the update can vary slightly between devices and regions, so users may not necessarily see it immediately after the rollout begins.

iOS 27 Compatible iPhones

Apple is continuing its existing software support range with iOS 27. The update is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models, along with the second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo ship with iOS 27 out of the box.

  • iPhone 18 Series
  • iPhone Duo
  • iPhone 17 Series
  • iPhone 16 Series
  • iPhone 15 Series
  • iPhone 14 Series
  • iPhone 13 Series
  • iPhone 12 Series
  • iPhone 11 Series
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

iOS 27 Top Features

One of the biggest changes in iOS 27 is the revamped Siri AI experience. Apple has introduced a dedicated Siri app that allows users to start conversations and revisit previous interactions. The new Siri is claimed to combine Apple's Foundation Models with Google's Gemini models. It gains personal context capability, meaning it can retrieve information from apps and perform actions across supported apps.

Apple is also expanding Visual Intelligence with its latest software update. Users can access the feature through the iPhone's Camera app to analyse objects and scenes, ask Siri questions about what they see, or perform relevant actions. Visual Intelligence can also analyse on-screen content.

The Liquid Glass interface, introduced with iOS 26, is getting additional customisation options. Users can adjust the intensity of the transparent interface elements. Meanwhile, there are more Apple Intelligence features in Photos, Safari, Wallet, and Shortcuts apps.

A plethora of changes have been rolled out for parental controls. This includes Ask to Buy, Ask to Browse, contact approvals, Time Allowances, and schedules. Other changes include a redesigned Phone app, contextual suggestions in Messages and Mail, and Safari's ability to organise tabs by topics.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Release Date, iOS 27 Compatible iPhones, iOS 27 features, Apple intelligence, Visual Intelligence, Siri, Siri App, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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