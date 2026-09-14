OnePlus 15R was launched in December last year, positioned right below the tech firm's flagship OnePlus 15. The smartphone is expected to be succeeded by the rumoured OnePlus 16R. Now, a tipster says that OnePlus is overhauling its product strategy in the country. As part of these changes, the OnePlus 16 will reportedly not be launched in India, making the OnePlus 16R the company's next flagship handset in the country. This comes as OnePlus has already halted its operations in select global markets, including the EU and the US. However, the Nord and the new OnePlus N series could still be launched next year in India

OnePlus 16R India Launch Details (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared details regarding OnePlus' product strategy for India. The leaker claims that the smartphone maker will employ a “very different” strategy by launching the rumoured OnePlus 16R as its flagship phone in India. The handset is said to debut in the country in 2027.

The tech firm will reportedly unveil the next-generation Nord lineup phones later, which could be marketed as Nord 7, Nord CE 7, and Nord CE 7 Lite. The recently introduced OnePlus N series will be launched in the country after the debut of the OnePlus Nord 7 lineup. It might follow a similar naming scheme, arriving as the OnePlus N7 lineup.

This means that the OnePlus 16, the successor of the OnePlus 15, will not be launched in India, which might disappoint OnePlus fans in the country. The smartphone is already confirmed to be launched in China soon. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The handset is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 185Hz.

Moreover, the smartphone maker will equip the OnePlus 16 with a tri-gaming chip solution, offering dedicated touch response and connectivity chips. The handset will also get a redesigned rear camera module, which will house its triple camera unit.

To recap, the OnePlus 15R was launched in India in December last year. The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz.