Where to Buy iPhone 18 Pro in India: Apple Store, Amazon, Flipkart and Croma

The latest iPhones are finally here. Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, bringing its newest flagship smartphones to the market. If you've been eyeing the brand-new and shiny iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max and want to get your hands on one before everyone else, we've got you covered. Pre-orders for both models will begin soon, and you can snag one as soon as they're available. Here's where you can pre-order the new iPhones in India.

Where to Buy iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max in India

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available to pre-order in India from September 12 at 5:30 pm IST. Pre-orders will be available through the Apple Store app and website. Apart from this, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma have also announced the availability of Apple's latest iPhones. General sales and deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 18.

Customers who prefer to buy smartphones in person can also visit Apple's retail stores in Saket, Noida, BKC, Koregaon Park, Hebbal, and Borivali. Availability of specific storage variants and colours may vary between stores.

Apple has not announced any special launch offers for the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max at the time of writing. More details on bank offers, exchange benefits, or other launch promotions could be announced closer to the start of pre-orders.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. The 512GB and 1TB models cost Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively, while the top-end 2TB variant is priced at Rs. 3,14,900.

The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants of the handset are priced at Rs. 2,04,900, Rs. 2,54,900 and Rs. 3,29,900, respectively.

Both smartphones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy.

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, will arrive in India later than the iPhone 18 Pro models. Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will begin on October 16 at 5:30 pm IST, while general sales will start on October 23.

The iPhone Duo price in India starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The 512GB and 1TB configurations are priced at Rs. 3,24,900 and Rs. 3,74,900, respectively, while the top-end 2TB variant costs a whopping Rs. 4,49,900. The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky.

The iPhone Duo is positioned as Apple's first entry into the foldable smartphone segment and is expected to be available through Apple's retail and online channels, with further retailer availability details to be announced closer to launch.