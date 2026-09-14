Apple launched the new-generation iPhone models — the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max — at its ‘Surprise and shine' event last week. Following their debut, the Cupertino-based tech giant discontinued the previous-gen Pro models. Buyers, however, can still grab at significantly lower effective prices through new retail offers. The latest deals offer the iPhone 17 Pro down to as low as Rs. 69,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available at an effective deal price of Rs. 74,990.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Offers

Croma has announced offers on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, while also beginning pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB variant can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 69,990, while the 512GB variant is available for Rs. 88,490.

Buyers, however, should note that availing these prices requires them to combine multiple benefits rather than direct discounts.

To get the advertised price, customers can avail of a Rs. 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards. They can also exchange an old iPhone 15 Pro for up to Rs. 44,500, depending on the model and condition of the device. There's also an exchange bonus of Rs. 12,000 on the handset.

The iPhone 17 Pro will also be available through Croma's website from September 15. The 256GB model is listed at an effective price of Rs. 1,26,490, while the 512GB version will cost Rs. 1,45,990.

The top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max is also part of the offer. The 256GB variant of the handset is available at Rs. 74,990, while the 512GB model can be purchased for Rs. 94,990 at stores under the offer. To avail of this deal, customers need to use the Rs. 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards and exchange an iPhone 15 Pro Max for up to Rs. 53,000, depending on its model and condition. A further Rs. 12,000 exchange bonus is also available.

On Croma's website, the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB will be available at an effective price of Rs. 1,39,990, while the 512GB variant will cost Rs. 1,59,990, inclusive of only the cashback

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max offers will begin on September 15.

Buyers should note that the advertised store prices depend on meeting the exchange and bank-offer conditions. The final amount can therefore vary depending on the condition and model of the exchanged iPhone, as well as eligibility for the applicable credit-card cashback. Customers are also advised to read all the terms and conditions of the deals before they go ahead with their purchase.