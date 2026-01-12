Technology News
English Edition

NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History

NASA will return SpaceX’s Crew-11 mission early after a crew member reported a medical issue. The Jan. 15 splashdown marks the first medical evacuation in the ISS’s 25-year history, though officials stress the astronauts are stable and safe.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 23:45 IST
NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA orders early return of SpaceX Crew-11 after medical issue

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ISS to see its first-ever medical evacuation in 25 years
  • SpaceX Crew-11 returning early after astronaut health issue
  • Station to operate with reduced three-person crew temporarily
Advertisement

For the first time in its 25-year history, the ISS will undergo a medical evacuation. NASA announced on Jan. 9 that SpaceX's four-astronaut Crew-11 mission will undock early on Jan. 14, returning to Earth with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California on Jan. 15. One crew member has a health issue, though NASA has kept details private. Officials say the astronauts are “stable, safe and well cared for”.

Crew-11's Early Return

According to the news reports, Crew-11, a four-person ISS crew (two Americans, a Japanese and a Russian), arrived at the station on Aug. 2 for a planned six-month stay. The mission was cut short after an astronaut reported a health problem on Jan. 7, prompting NASA to postpone a spacewalk. Officials then announced the Dragon capsule would undock Jan. 14 to return the crew to Earth for medical care. NASA emphasises that this is precautionary; the crew remains “stable, safe and well cared for”. This marks the first medical evacuation in ISS history.

ISS Continues with Skeleton Crew

With that, only three astronauts will be on the ISS after Jan. 15: NASA's Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev. This “skeleton crew” is smaller than the typical seven on station, though three-person crews were common during the station's early years. NASA said the remaining crew will have full support from mission control as they operate the station until four new Crew-12 astronauts arrive in mid-February.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA, Crew-12, iss
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account? A Step-by-Step Guide
Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space

Related Stories

NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  2. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  3. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  7. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  8. ISRO's PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  9. Poco M8 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO’s PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  2. NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History
  3. Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?
  6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  7. Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5
  8. Realme Neo 8 Display Details Teased; TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Discounts Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
  10. Google’s AI Overviews Giving Incorrect Medical Advice as OpenAI, Anthropic Push for Healthcare: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »