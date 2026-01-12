Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a sentimental entertainer who brings emotion, action, and a perfectly reconciled mix in the same stream. At heart, the film is a tale of a security guard protecting his estranged wife and children against a vengeful ex-cop. One man's obligation to another turns into a voyage of self-discovery while giving the hero an opportunity to reconcile, after six years, his relationship with his estranged loved ones. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film manages to mix in humour, emotion, and high-stakes drama into a complete family watch.

When and Where to Watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

As per multiple reports, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's digital rights have been bagged by ZEE5. After a run at the theatres and a standard cinema window of four weeks, the cinema is expected to begin streaming on ZEE5 by the end of February.

Trailer and Plot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The trailer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu gives us a glimpse at the man straddling professional needs and personal pain. As a security guard, he is hired to protect his ex-wife and children; they are targeted by a vengeful former police officer. The narrative makes a slow march toward reconciliation, demonstrating the ways in which courage, responsibility, and affection can heal what's been broken, even while at death's door.

Cast and Crew of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is written by S. Krishna, G. Adi Narayana, and Ravipudi himself and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed its soundtrack. The movie features as the main protagonists Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa.

Reception of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has received a good response from viewers and critics as well, but the IMDb rating has not been announced officially.