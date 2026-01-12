Technology News
English Edition

Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space

British startup Space Forge has demonstrated the first commercial semiconductor manufacturing process in orbit using its ForgeStar-1 satellite.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 23:40 IST
Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space

Photo Credit: Space Forge

UK startup Space Forge tests first commercial in-orbit chip manufacturing system on ForgeStar-1 satellite

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • First commercial semiconductor manufacturing system tested in orbit
  • Microgravity enables far purer crystal growth than on Earth
  • Space-made chips could cut energy use by up to 60%
Advertisement

In space, the first commercial fabrication of a semiconductor on the planet has been opened by the British startup Space Forge (founded in 2018). In December 2025, its mini satellite ForgeStar-1 was launched, and an onboard furnace in low orbit produced plasma (a stream of superheated gas). This success indicates that it is possible to grow semiconductor crystals under weightlessness, and that might one day see chips that are far cleaner and more efficient than those made on Earth. This invention would be groundbreaking in the electronics of the future.

First In-Orbit Factory Test

According to reports, Space Forge launched its ForgeStar-1 satellite in June 2025. By December, the craft's mini-furnace reached about 1,000°C to ignite plasma in orbit. This proves that the conditions needed to grow semiconductor crystals can be created on a small satellite. The company calls ForgeStar-1 “the first free-flying commercial semiconductor manufacturing tool ever operated in space”. ForgeStar-1 will continue tests during its mission, which ends in a planned reentry burn-up, while engineers use the data to refine future flights.

Why Make Semiconductors in Space?

Orbit's microgravity and vacuum offer ideal conditions for crystal growth. Without gravity, molten material stays still, letting atoms align in an ultra-ordered lattice. Space Forge says space-grown crystals can be thousands of times purer than Earth-made ones. Its target materials—special semiconductor crystals such as gallium nitride, silicon carbide, or even diamond—could outperform Earth-made chips, cutting device energy use by up to ~60%. Space Forge's long-term vision is to return space-grown crystal “seeds” to Earth for final processing, creating a hybrid manufacturing model.The successful plasma test shows that microgravity can enable ultra-pure crystal growth, opening the door to more efficient space-made chips.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Space Forge’s ForgeStar-1, crystal growth, microgravity
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account? A Step-by-Step Guide
83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  2. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  3. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  7. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  8. ISRO's PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  9. Poco M8 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO’s PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  2. NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History
  3. Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?
  6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  7. Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5
  8. Realme Neo 8 Display Details Teased; TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Discounts Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
  10. Google’s AI Overviews Giving Incorrect Medical Advice as OpenAI, Anthropic Push for Healthcare: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »