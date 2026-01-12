Technology News
83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards have concluded with a successful ceremony where the Film and TV fraternity were appreciated for their passion and work. Streaming now.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 23:35 IST
83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

83rd Golden Globes end on a high as Brad Pitt’s One Battle After Another and Netflix’s Adolescence shine

  • The 83rd Golden Globe Awards have concluded
  • Brad Pitt Starrer Film bagged the maximum awards
  • Streaming now, exclusively on JioHotstar
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards have finally concluded the night, where it honoured excellence in films and television. Also, for the first time, the Globes awarded the best podcasts, making quite a sensation in the fraternity. Held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States, this award ceremony witnessed some of the best wins of the year where Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another bagged four awards for the titles of Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor Female, and Best Director.

When and Where to Watch the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

The ceremony is available to stream exclusively on the JioHotstar in India. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Full List of Winners at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Award Title Category / Genre Winner
Best Film Drama Hamnet
Best Film Musical or Comedy One Battle After Another
Best Male Actor in Film Drama Wagner Moura
Best Female Actor in Film Drama Jessie Buckley
Best Television Series Musical or Comedy The Studio
Best Television Limited Series Anthology / Limited Adolescence
Best Television Series Drama The Pitt
Best Female Actor Television Series Rhea Seehorn
Best Standup Comedy Television Rickey Gervais
Best Supporting Actor Television Series Erin Doherty
Best Film Non-English The Secret Agent
Best Film Animation KPop Demon Hunters
Best Director Film Paul Thomas Anderson
Cinematic and Box Office Film Sinners
Best Male Actor Film Musical or Comedy Timothee Chalamet
Best Actor Female Film Musical Or Comedy Rose Bryne
Best Screenplay Film Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Original Score Film Ludwig Goransson, Sinners
Best Original Song Film Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
Best Podcast Podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Best Supporting Male Television Owen Cooper
Best Male Actor Television Series Noah Wyle
Best Female Actor Television Series Jean Smart

About Host and Presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host for the second time for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Other presenters included the talented Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Ana De Armas, George Clooney, and Jennifer Garner.

Reception of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

This event began streaming live at 6:30 am IST, exclusively on JioHotstar for the Indian audience. Overall, the ceremony witnessed a considerable viewers at the platform and bagged the IMDb rating of 7.0/10.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OTT, jiohotsar, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account? A Step-by-Step Guide
Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?

83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
