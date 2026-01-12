83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards have finally concluded the night, where it honoured excellence in films and television. Also, for the first time, the Globes awarded the best podcasts, making quite a sensation in the fraternity. Held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States, this award ceremony witnessed some of the best wins of the year where Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another bagged four awards for the titles of Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor Female, and Best Director.

When and Where to Watch the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

The ceremony is available to stream exclusively on the JioHotstar in India. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Full List of Winners at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Award Title Category / Genre Winner Best Film Drama Hamnet Best Film Musical or Comedy One Battle After Another Best Male Actor in Film Drama Wagner Moura Best Female Actor in Film Drama Jessie Buckley Best Television Series Musical or Comedy The Studio Best Television Limited Series Anthology / Limited Adolescence Best Television Series Drama The Pitt Best Female Actor Television Series Rhea Seehorn Best Standup Comedy Television Rickey Gervais Best Supporting Actor Television Series Erin Doherty Best Film Non-English The Secret Agent Best Film Animation KPop Demon Hunters Best Director Film Paul Thomas Anderson Cinematic and Box Office Film Sinners Best Male Actor Film Musical or Comedy Timothee Chalamet Best Actor Female Film Musical Or Comedy Rose Bryne Best Screenplay Film Paul Thomas Anderson Best Original Score Film Ludwig Goransson, Sinners Best Original Song Film Golden, KPop Demon Hunters Best Podcast Podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler Best Supporting Male Television Owen Cooper Best Male Actor Television Series Noah Wyle Best Female Actor Television Series Jean Smart

About Host and Presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host for the second time for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Other presenters included the talented Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Julia Roberts, Mila Kunis, Ana De Armas, George Clooney, and Jennifer Garner.

Reception of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

This event began streaming live at 6:30 am IST, exclusively on JioHotstar for the Indian audience. Overall, the ceremony witnessed a considerable viewers at the platform and bagged the IMDb rating of 7.0/10.