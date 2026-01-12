Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is celebrating India’s 77th Republic Day, which is set to take place on January 26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 18:42 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) is powered by a 3nm A19 Pro chipset.

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro series features a triple 48-megapixel camera unit
  • iPhone Air is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chipset
  • iPhone 17 series was launched in India in September 2025
Amazon will kick off its upcoming Great Republic Day Sale 2026 in India on January 16, the US-based e-commerce giant recently announced. While the company has yet to reveal the duration of the sale event, it has been teasing the deals and discounts that will be available on various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances. Now, the company has revealed the discount prices of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, which were launched in India in September 2025.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 17 Pro Series, iPhone Air

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has been updated to reveal that Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro series and iPhone Air will be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming sale event. Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions, apart from cashback offers and exchange bonuses.

The e-commerce giant is confirmed to offer the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs. 1,40,400, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is teased to be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,25,400, instead of its regular price in India of Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone Air will be sold during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 at a relatively low price of Rs. 91,249, down from its listed price of Rs. 99,000.

Launched in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air are powered by Apple's flagship A19 Pro chipset. However, due to its thin and light design, the iPhone Air features a relatively underpowered version of the chipset for efficiency and temperature control. While the iPhone 17 Pro series carries a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup, the iPhone Air is equipped with a single 48-megapixel shooter on the back. On the front, the three phones get the same 18-megapixel selfie cameras with Centre Stage.

This comes soon after the company revealed deals on various smartphones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. You can read more about the deals here. You can also read about teased sale prices of the iQOO 15 and other handsets from the Vivo sub-brand.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google’s AI Overviews Giving Incorrect Medical Advice as OpenAI, Anthropic Push for Healthcare: Report

