Amazon will kick off its upcoming Great Republic Day Sale 2026 in India on January 16, the US-based e-commerce giant recently announced. While the company has yet to reveal the duration of the sale event, it has been teasing the deals and discounts that will be available on various electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances. Now, the company has revealed the discount prices of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, which were launched in India in September 2025.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 17 Pro Series, iPhone Air

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has been updated to reveal that Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro series and iPhone Air will be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming sale event. Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions, apart from cashback offers and exchange bonuses.

The e-commerce giant is confirmed to offer the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs. 1,40,400, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is teased to be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,25,400, instead of its regular price in India of Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone Air will be sold during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 at a relatively low price of Rs. 91,249, down from its listed price of Rs. 99,000.

Launched in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air are powered by Apple's flagship A19 Pro chipset. However, due to its thin and light design, the iPhone Air features a relatively underpowered version of the chipset for efficiency and temperature control. While the iPhone 17 Pro series carries a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup, the iPhone Air is equipped with a single 48-megapixel shooter on the back. On the front, the three phones get the same 18-megapixel selfie cameras with Centre Stage.

This comes soon after the company revealed deals on various smartphones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. You can read more about the deals here. You can also read about teased sale prices of the iQOO 15 and other handsets from the Vivo sub-brand.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.