Realme Neo 8 will soon be launched in China and the smartphone maker has now revealed the display features of its upcoming Neo series smartphone. Additionally, the Realme Neo 8 has appeared on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website with model number RMX8899. The listing suggests possible key specifications of the Realme Neo 8, including an 8,000mAh battery, 80W charging support, a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a triple rear camera unit. The Realme Neo 8 is already teased to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Realme, through a series of teasers on Weibo, confirmed that Realme Neo 8 will use an OLED panel produced using Samsung's M14 materials. The display has a 165Hz refresh rate, according to the company. It features luminescent materials that are claimed to offer lower power consumption and a long lifespan.

The display of the Realme Neo 8 has an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for unlocking and crystal-coated glass (translated from Chinese) for scratch and drop resistance. The panel has rounded corners and equal bezels on the front.

Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, Realme Neo 8, with model number RMX8899, has been spotted on TENAA. As per the listing, the handset has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1,272x2,772 pixels resolution. It is listed with a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel third sensor. On the front, the listing suggests a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Realme Neo 8 is listed with a 7,750mAh battery. Realme is likely to market this as an 8,000mAh cell. The smartphone could come in four RAM — 8GB,12GB,16GB,24GB and four storage — 128GB,256GB,512GB,1TB options. The listing indicates the presence of a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor on the device. Furthermore, it is listed to come with a face unlock feature. It measures 162x77.07x8.3mm and weighs 215 grams.

Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to launch in China soon, and the company is currently accepting pre-reservations for the phone. It is teased to be available in a Cyber Purple finish with a transparent rear panel. It will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

