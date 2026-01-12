Technology News
English Edition

Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?

Kirkkan is a crime drama streaming on Sun NXT from January 15, focusing on a girl’s death and a tense police investigation, backed by strong performances and an 8.0 IMDb rating.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 January 2026 23:30 IST
Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Kirkkan, a gripping crime drama on a girl’s death and police probe, streams on Sun NXT from Jan 15

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kirkkan premieres on Sun NXT from January 15
  • Directed and written by Josh
  • Stars Johny Antony, Sarath Appani, and Ajesh Babu
Advertisement

Kirkkan is an arresting crime drama that draws viewers into a dark and sinister inquiry about the mysterious death of a young girl. It's a heavy, gritty, and realistic film where the truth is peeling off by layers through police investigation, human emotions, and secret intentions. Directed and written by Josh, the Kirkkan is light on ceremony – generally eschewing show ponies and theatrics in favour of a focus on tension, realism, and moral complexity. With its digital release announced, the film appears to be an edge-of-the-seat watch for those who love investigative thrillers and crime stories that hit close to reality.

When and Where to Watch Kirkkan

Kirkkan will premiere on Sun NXT from January 15. The film is available for streaming on Sun NXT with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Kirkkan

The trailer of Kirkkan is quite dark and very haunting. It begins with the murder of a young girl, but the police investigation won't settle for any easy answers. The story bears the scrutiny and works as a proving ground for how little things mean so much, and justice is often bought with terrible emotional cost.

Cast and Crew of Kirkkan

The film is written and directed by Josh and features Johny Antony, Sarath Appani, and Ajesh Babu in the lead roles. Performances are understated and plausible, with the main cast delivering convincing performances that only add to the portrayal of the grave subject matter.

Reception of Kirkkan

Krikkan has found an audience who enjoys gritty crime dramas with a believable twist. The film is rated 8.0/10 at IMDb.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: SUN NXT, OTT, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account? A Step-by-Step Guide
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online

Related Stories

Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  2. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  3. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air Will Go Sale at These Prices During Amazon's Sale
  6. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  7. OnePlus 15T New Leak Reveals Colourways, Specifications
  8. Space Forge Tests World's First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO’s PSLV Suffers Second Failure as Third-Stage Glitch Sends Rocket Off Course
  2. NASA Confirms First Medical Evacuation in ISS’s 25-Year History
  3. Space Forge Tests World’s First Commercial Semiconductor Factory in Space
  4. 83rd Golden Globe Awards Full List of Winners: Hamnet, The Pitt, Adolescence, and More
  5. Kirkkan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Crime Investigation Drama Online?
  6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  7. Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5
  8. Realme Neo 8 Display Details Teased; TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Discounts Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
  10. Google’s AI Overviews Giving Incorrect Medical Advice as OpenAI, Anthropic Push for Healthcare: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »