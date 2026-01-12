Technology News
OnePlus 15, Nord Phones, Tablets, Audio Wearables and More to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026

The OnePlus Freedom Sale in India is scheduled to begin later this week.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 16:10 IST
OnePlus 15, Nord Phones, Tablets, Audio Wearables and More to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026

OnePlus 15 (pictured) launched at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 get lower sale prices
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3 falls to Rs. 9,999 during the sale
  • OnePlus Pad Go 2 drops to Rs. 23,999 with bank offers
OnePlus has announced that it will soon offer discounts on several products in its portfolio during its upcoming OnePlus Freedom Sale in India, which kicks off later this week. The sale brings temporary price cuts, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options across smartphones, tablets, and audio products. During the sale, OnePlus is offering lower effective prices compared to the original launch prices on many products. The company confirmed that the discounted products will be available for purchase through the official website, offline stores, and through online and offline retailers.

OnePlus India Launches Freedom Sale: Bank Discounts

The upcoming OnePlus Freedom Sale will start on January 16. In the flagship segment, the OnePlus 15 launched at Rs. 72,999 and will sell at an effective price of Rs. 68,999 during the sale after a bank discount of up to Rs. 4,000. The OnePlus 15R debuted at Rs. 47,999 and will be available at Rs. 44,999 until January 26 after a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000. From January 27, it will sell for Rs. 45,999.

oneplus 15r gadgets 360 inline OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R (pictured) debuted at Rs. 47,999

 

In the OnePlus 13 series, the OnePlus 13 launched at Rs. 69,999 and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 57,999 during the sale after a price cut of Rs. 8,000 and a bank discount of up to Rs. 4,000. The OnePlus 13R cost Rs. 42,999 at launch and will sell for Rs. 37,999 after a price cut of up to Rs. 6,000 and a Rs. 1,000 bank discount.

The OnePlus 13s, which launched at Rs. 54,999, will be available at Rs. 49,999 after a Rs. 2,000 price drop and up to Rs. 3,000 in bank discounts. All three models will come with up to six months of no-cost EMI.

oneplus 13s gadgets 360 inline OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s (pictured) launched at Rs. 54,999

 

In the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 can be purchased at Rs. 22,999 during the sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 24,999, after a Rs. 500 temporary price cut and up to Rs. 1,500 in bank discounts.

The OnePlus Nord 5, which started at Rs. 33,999 at launch, will be available at Rs. 30,999 after a Rs. 1,500 price drop and a Rs. 1,500 bank discount. Both phones will include free magnetic cases during the sale, and the Nord 5 will also get up to six months of no-cost EMI.

oneplus nord 5 gadgets 360 inline OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured) started at Rs. 33,999 at launch

 

In audio products, the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones were introduced at Rs. 5,999 and will cost Rs. 4,999 after discounts during the sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which launched at Rs. 11,999, will sell for Rs. 9,999, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will drop from Rs. 2,299 to Rs. 1,699. Notably, the Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4 will also come with no-cost EMI options.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will cost Rs. 2,349 instead of Rs. 2,999, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will be available for Rs. 1,449, down from Rs. 1,799. The Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will be available at Rs. 1,649 instead of Rs. 2,099, while the Bullets Wireless Z3 will drop from Rs. 1,699 to Rs. 1,199.

In tablets, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched at Rs. 26,999 and will be available at Rs. 23,999 after a Rs. 1,000 price cut and up to Rs. 2,000 in bank discounts. The OnePlus Pad 3, which debuted at Rs. 47,999, will sell at Rs. 44,999 after a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

oneplus pad go 2 gadgets 360 inline OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus Pad Go 2 (pictured) launched at Rs. 26,999

 

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2, which was priced at Rs. 36,999 at launch, will sell for Rs. 34,999 after a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000. The OnePlus Pad Go will drop from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 13,999 after a Rs. 3,000 price cut and up to Rs. 1,000 in bank discounts. The OnePlus Pad Lite launched at Rs. 15,999 and will be available at Rs. 11,999 after a Rs. 2,000 price cut and a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

OnePlus is selling these discounted products through the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and major offline retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. All offers across categories are listed below.

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026: Discount, Bank Offers

Product Launch Price (INR) Temporary Price Drop (INR) Instant Bank Discount (INR) Net Effective Price (INR)
OnePlus 15 72,999 NA Up to 4000 68,999
OnePlus 15R 47,999 NA Up to 3000 44,999
OnePlus Nord 5 33,999 1500 Up to 1500 30,999
OnePlus Nord CE5 24,999 500 Up to 1500 22,999
OnePlus 13 69,999 8000 Up to 4000 57,999
OnePlus 13R 42,999 Up to 6000 Up to 1000 37,999
OnePlus 13S 54,999 2,000 Up to 3,000 49,999
OnePlus Buds 4 5,999 700 300 4,999
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 11,999 1,000 1000 9,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 2,299 400 200 1,699
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 2,999 500 150 2,349
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 1,799 300 50 1,449
BWZ2 ANC 2,099 300 150 1,649
BWZ 3 1,699 400 100 1,199
OnePlus Pad 2 36,999 0 Up to 2000 34,999
OnePlus Pad Go 17,999 3000 Up to 1000 13,999
OnePlus Pad Lite 15,999 2000 Up to 2000 11,999
OnePlus Pad 3 47,999 0 Up to 3000 44,999
OnePlus Pad Go 2 26,999 1000 Up to 2000 23,999
 
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026, OnePlus Freedom Sale, OnePlus, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13S, OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus BWZ2 ANC, OnePlus BWZ 3, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Go 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 15T Colourways, RAM, Storage Variants Leaked Online; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Kirkkan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
OnePlus 15, Nord Phones, Tablets, Audio Wearables and More to Go on Sale at Discounted Prices During OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026
