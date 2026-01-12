OnePlus has announced that it will soon offer discounts on several products in its portfolio during its upcoming OnePlus Freedom Sale in India, which kicks off later this week. The sale brings temporary price cuts, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI options across smartphones, tablets, and audio products. During the sale, OnePlus is offering lower effective prices compared to the original launch prices on many products. The company confirmed that the discounted products will be available for purchase through the official website, offline stores, and through online and offline retailers.

OnePlus India Launches Freedom Sale: Bank Discounts

The upcoming OnePlus Freedom Sale will start on January 16. In the flagship segment, the OnePlus 15 launched at Rs. 72,999 and will sell at an effective price of Rs. 68,999 during the sale after a bank discount of up to Rs. 4,000. The OnePlus 15R debuted at Rs. 47,999 and will be available at Rs. 44,999 until January 26 after a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000. From January 27, it will sell for Rs. 45,999.

OnePlus 15R (pictured) debuted at Rs. 47,999

In the OnePlus 13 series, the OnePlus 13 launched at Rs. 69,999 and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 57,999 during the sale after a price cut of Rs. 8,000 and a bank discount of up to Rs. 4,000. The OnePlus 13R cost Rs. 42,999 at launch and will sell for Rs. 37,999 after a price cut of up to Rs. 6,000 and a Rs. 1,000 bank discount.

The OnePlus 13s, which launched at Rs. 54,999, will be available at Rs. 49,999 after a Rs. 2,000 price drop and up to Rs. 3,000 in bank discounts. All three models will come with up to six months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus 13s (pictured) launched at Rs. 54,999

In the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 can be purchased at Rs. 22,999 during the sale, down from its launch price of Rs. 24,999, after a Rs. 500 temporary price cut and up to Rs. 1,500 in bank discounts.

The OnePlus Nord 5, which started at Rs. 33,999 at launch, will be available at Rs. 30,999 after a Rs. 1,500 price drop and a Rs. 1,500 bank discount. Both phones will include free magnetic cases during the sale, and the Nord 5 will also get up to six months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured) started at Rs. 33,999 at launch

In audio products, the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones were introduced at Rs. 5,999 and will cost Rs. 4,999 after discounts during the sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which launched at Rs. 11,999, will sell for Rs. 9,999, while the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will drop from Rs. 2,299 to Rs. 1,699. Notably, the Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4 will also come with no-cost EMI options.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will cost Rs. 2,349 instead of Rs. 2,999, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will be available for Rs. 1,449, down from Rs. 1,799. The Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC will be available at Rs. 1,649 instead of Rs. 2,099, while the Bullets Wireless Z3 will drop from Rs. 1,699 to Rs. 1,199.

In tablets, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 launched at Rs. 26,999 and will be available at Rs. 23,999 after a Rs. 1,000 price cut and up to Rs. 2,000 in bank discounts. The OnePlus Pad 3, which debuted at Rs. 47,999, will sell at Rs. 44,999 after a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 (pictured) launched at Rs. 26,999

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2, which was priced at Rs. 36,999 at launch, will sell for Rs. 34,999 after a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000. The OnePlus Pad Go will drop from Rs. 17,999 to Rs. 13,999 after a Rs. 3,000 price cut and up to Rs. 1,000 in bank discounts. The OnePlus Pad Lite launched at Rs. 15,999 and will be available at Rs. 11,999 after a Rs. 2,000 price cut and a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

OnePlus is selling these discounted products through the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and major offline retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. All offers across categories are listed below.

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026: Discount, Bank Offers