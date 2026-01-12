Technology News
Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 launched on PS5 on April 29, 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 January 2026 19:11 IST
Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 was one of the best-selling games on PS5 in 2025

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5 initially launched on PC and Xbox consoles in 2021
  • More Xbox games are set to launch on PS5 in 2026
  • Forza Horizon 6 will launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X initially
Forza Horizon 5 is estimated to have sold over 5 million copies on PS5 since its release on the platform in April 2025. That puts the revenue generated by the open world racing game on PlayStation at $300 million. Forza Horizon 5 was originally released on PC and Xbox in 2021 and was ported to PS5 last year, becoming one of the best-selling games on the console in 2025.

Forza Horizon 5 Tops 5 Million Units Sold on PS5

The sales estimate comes from market analytics firm Alinea Analytics, which claimed Friday that Playground Games' racing title surpassed 5 million copies sold on PS5 last week.

“That's over $300M in revenue from a port of a four-year old game,” Alinea's Rhys Elliott said in a post on X.

Microsoft's strategy of launching its first-party games on PS5 seems to be paying off. In April 2025, Xbox games — Forza Horizon 5, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Minecraft — occupied the top three spots on the digital bestsellers' list on the PS5

In July 2025, Alinea estimated that Forza Horizon 5 was the year's top-selling game on PS5 up till that point. According to the firm's estimates, the racing title had sold 3 million copies on PS5 since its launch in April.

Forza Horizon 5 launched on PS5 on April 29, 2025, nearly four years after it released on PC and Xbox consoles. The game arrived on PS5 as part of a wave of Xbox first-party titles ported to the platform last year. More Xbox games are set to launch on PS5 this year as well.

Developer Playground Games, meanwhile, is working on Forza Horizon 6. The game was revealed at Tokyo Game Show in September. Set in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2026. A PS5 launch is planned after its initial release.

Xbox will present an in-depth look at Forza Horizon 6 at the Developer Direct showcase on January 22. Playground will debut gameplay from the title during the broadcast, alongside a deep dive on its upcoming action-RPG, Fable.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Forza Horizon 5, PS5, Playground Games, Microsoft, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Discounts Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

