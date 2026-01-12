Forza Horizon 5 Is Said to Have Sold Over 5 Million Copies on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 is estimated to have sold over 5 million copies on PS5 since its release on the platform in April 2025. That puts the revenue generated by the open world racing game on PlayStation at $300 million. Forza Horizon 5 was originally released on PC and Xbox in 2021 and was ported to PS5 last year, becoming one of the best-selling games on the console in 2025.

Forza Horizon 5 Tops 5 Million Units Sold on PS5

The sales estimate comes from market analytics firm Alinea Analytics, which claimed Friday that Playground Games' racing title surpassed 5 million copies sold on PS5 last week.

“That's over $300M in revenue from a port of a four-year old game,” Alinea's Rhys Elliott said in a post on X.

Microsoft's strategy of launching its first-party games on PS5 seems to be paying off. In April 2025, Xbox games — Forza Horizon 5, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Minecraft — occupied the top three spots on the digital bestsellers' list on the PS5

In July 2025, Alinea estimated that Forza Horizon 5 was the year's top-selling game on PS5 up till that point. According to the firm's estimates, the racing title had sold 3 million copies on PS5 since its launch in April.

Forza Horizon 5 launched on PS5 on April 29, 2025, nearly four years after it released on PC and Xbox consoles. The game arrived on PS5 as part of a wave of Xbox first-party titles ported to the platform last year. More Xbox games are set to launch on PS5 this year as well.

Developer Playground Games, meanwhile, is working on Forza Horizon 6. The game was revealed at Tokyo Game Show in September. Set in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2026. A PS5 launch is planned after its initial release.

Xbox will present an in-depth look at Forza Horizon 6 at the Developer Direct showcase on January 22. Playground will debut gameplay from the title during the broadcast, alongside a deep dive on its upcoming action-RPG, Fable.