ChatGPT Android App Now Available in India: How to Download OpenAI's AI Chatbot on Android

ChatGPT Android app is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or later.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2023 11:13 IST
ChatGPT Android App Now Available in India: How to Download OpenAI's AI Chatbot on Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT gained popularity in the tech world shortly after its public release in November last year

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot from OpenAI, has just been released on Android after being available to iOS users for two months now. The rollout of the Android version of the app will take place in phases and it is initially open to users in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. OpenAI eyes to expand the app to more countries further over the next week. The ChatGPT app for Android is available for free, but OpenAI is offering an optional subscription to access a better large language model (GPT-4) and additional features.

The ChatGPT Android app is available for download in India through the Google Play store and is compatible with devices running on Android 6.0 or later. Besides India, the app is now live in the US, Bangladesh, and Brazil and OpenAI plans to expand the rollout to additional countries over the next week.

How to download the ChatGPT app on Android

Those who did not pre-register for the app can head to the Google Play store and download it. It is 6MB in size. Users who pre-registered will only need to update the app from the store and that's a small download.

  1. Head to the Google Play store's ChatGPT Android app page.
  2. Tap on the Install button and wait for the app to download and install
  3. If you are not already signed in, open the app and enter your Google ID and password when requested.
  4. Other users can enter existing credentials

Once done you can access all the features that are available on the desktop version of ChatGPT. The Android app brings chat history and syncing support. Users can sign up with a free account though they have the option to access the paid GPT-4 model.

ChatGPT was exclusive to Apple's iOS since its initial release in May 2023. The AI-based chatbot gained popularity in the tech world shortly after its public release in November last year. Users can generate text content on ChatGPT by entering queries and prompts. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide answers, tailored advice, and inputs to users.

However, the launch of the Android app is coming a week after a report by Similarweb showed a drop in the monthly traffic to ChatGPT's website and unique visitors in June. As per the analytics firm, worldwide desktop and mobile traffic to the ChatGPT website fell by 9.7 percent in June from May, while unique visitors to ChatGPT's website dropped 5.7 percent. The amount of time visitors spent on the website was also down 8.5 percent.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
ChatGPT, ChatGPT For Android, ChatGPT App, ChatGPT Android, OpenAI, Google Play Store, Microsoft
Nithya P Nair
Infinix GT 10 Pro India Launch Set for August 3; Company Teases Price, Key Specifications
Microsoft Ramps Up Spending to Meet AI Demand as Quarterly Revenue Rises to $56.2 Billion

