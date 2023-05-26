ChatGPT application for iOS users has been expanded to more countries. Initially, OpenAI, the company behind the artificial intelligence chatbot, launched the app only in the United States. The firm unveiled the app on May 18. They also confirmed that a similar Android app is in the works. On Thursday, OpenAI announced that the iOS app's access was expanded to 11 additional countries. Friday the roster grew to accommodate iOS users across multiple nations, bringing the total up to 45 countries.

As per the company's announcement till May 26, the ChatGPT app for iOS users is now available in the following 45 nations - the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

We expanded the ChatGPT iOS app to 30+ more countries today! Now serving users in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania (🧵1/2) — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 25, 2023

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company backed by tech giant Microsoft, released the ChatGPT chatbot to the public in November 2022. In February 2023, the company launched its first paid subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, with premium services including a quicker response time and priority access to future upgrades and developments. The free version continues to exist, although with some lag and other limitations.

The ChatGPT app for iOS is free for all users and comes without the interruption of advertisements. It can be assumed that the services on the app will equate to the services offered by the free version of the ChatGPT supported on browsers. The layout of the app, however, resembles that of a messenger service, giving users the impression of having a 'chat' like any other messaging app with the AI chatbot.

iOS users can use Apple's built-in speech recognition feature to dictate text or make use of OpenAI's open-source speech recognition system Whisper. During an interaction, once the user hits the send button with their queries or comments, the chatbot processes the request and delivers an AI-generated answer. More information or a different answer can also be requested on the app. It supports code blocks and allows users to copy and paste answers.

The app saves users' chat history for model training by default and it also enables users to access previous conversations on the desktop. Data sharing with the app can be disabled but that would also result in unsaved chat history, essentially bringing up a clean slate each time users log in to the app.

For users with ChatGPT Plus subscriptions, the advanced GPT 4 features will be accessible through this ChatGPT app. The subscription costs $20 (roughly Rs. 1,600) per month. In India, OpenAI has partnered with Stripe to support e-mandates for recurring payments as per Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.