Infinix GT 10 Pro India Launch Set for August 3; Company Teases Price, Key Specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro is confirmed to sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2023 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 10 Pro will launch in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options

  • Infinix GT 10 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The primary rear camera will be accompanied by two 8-megapixel sensors
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Infinix GT 10 Pro will launch in India in the first week of August. The smartphone maker confirmed the launch date on Tuesday. It had previously revealed the design of the rear panel, which slightly resembles the Glyph Interface design with LED light strips of the Nothing Phone 2, which launched in India on July 11. Now, Infinix has teased the price of the GT 10 Pro ahead of its release. The GT 10 series is expected to include an Infinix GT 10 Pro and the Infinix GT 10 Pro+. The India launch of the latter has not yet been revealed. 

In a statement, Infinix confirmed that the Infinix GT 10 Pro will launch in India on August 3 and will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country. The phone has also been confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Infinix added that the triple rear camera unit of the handset will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and will be accompanied by two 8-megapixel sensors.

For security, the GT 10 Pro will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. To house the selfie camera, the phone will have a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The company also revealed that the customisable box of the phone could also be used as a speaker, although they did not detail how that would work. 

Before the sale of the smartphone begins, the first 5,000 customers to pre-book the handset, starting on the launch day itself, will have a chance to avail of a special pro gaming kit. The company confirmed that Axis Bank card holders will be offered added benefits during the purchase and/or pre-booking of the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

Previously, the company revealed the rear panel design of the phone, which somewhat resembles that of the Nothing Phone 2. The upcoming model is seen with an "interactive backlight interface" where small strips of LED lights are seen placed alongside the rear camera units on a rectangular module. The lights will turn on when a game is launched on the handset, for different notifications, as well as to signify the charging status of the phone.

The phone is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and boot XOS 13 based on Android 13. The display is likely to offer a full-HD+ resolution and the front camera sensor could have a 32-megapixel sensor, according to earlier reports.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
 
 

