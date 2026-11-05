Google Photos is all set to change its bin retention policy starting next month. With the latest update, Google is cutting the time backed-up photos and videos stay in the bin from 60 days to 30 days. Additionally, Google Photos is reportedly working on a new feature that allows users to create calendar events directly from photos. The feature is expected to use Google's Ask Photos functionality to identify event details from images and automatically prepare calendar entries.

Google Photos to Reduce Deleted Items Retention Period

Google confirmed that starting December 5, 2026, the retention period for newly deleted items will be reduced to 30 days. The updated policy will automatically apply to items moved to the bin on or after that date. The latest change gives users less time to recover accidentally deleted content. Right now, Google Photos offers a 60-day retention period.

However, Google said the revised policy will not affect photos and videos that were already in the bin before December 5. These items will continue to follow the existing 60-day retention period. After the retention period expires, deleted photos and videos will be permanently removed and will no longer be recoverable from the bin.

Add to Calendar Feature Spotted

Separately, a report by Android Authority claims that Google will soon launch a feature that allows users to create calendar events directly from photos of posters and other announcements. References to this have been spotted in an APK teardown of Google Photos version 8.0 app.

The app code reportedly contains code suggesting that Ask Photos will get an 'Add to calendar ' option. The publication reportedly tested the functionality, with Ask Photos identifying relevant information from a poster and creating a calendar entry using the extracted details such as the event name, date, time and description for the calendar entry.

The feature is said to request calendar access from users. Users who decline the request may see a notification prompting them to enable calendar access at a later time during the initial setup

This upcoming Add to calendar feature could eliminate the need to manually enter event information into a calendar app. The automatically generated calendar entry will reportedly include a link to the original photo. This would allow users to revisit the event poster and verify details.

The report notes that during testing, Ask Photos reportedly used a US time zone even though the event poster did not specify one, leading to an incorrect date and time on the calendar.

Google has not officially confirmed the Add to Calendar feature. It appears to be in the development stage. The report notes that during testing, Ask Photos reportedly used a US time zone even though the event poster did not specify one, resulting in an incorrect date and time being added to the calendar.