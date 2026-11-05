HP, or Hewlett-Packard, is undergoing a major management overhaul, as the US-based tech giant has announced multiple executive changes. The company has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to replace HP's current interim CEO. The executive changes will take effect early next year. The incoming executive will be HP's third full-time woman CEO. The US business executive was also the first woman CEO of a major London-based pharmaceutical company. Meanwhile, the interim CEO is being elevated to Chairman of HP's Board of Directors. The outgoing Chair of the Board will remain in office till 2027 for a smooth transition.

HP Names Emma Walmsley as Its Third Full-Time Woman CEO

On Wednesday, in a press release, HP announced that Emma Walmsley has been appointed as the tech giant's next CEO. The computer-solutions company says that Walmsley will take the reins of HP on January 4, 2027. Walmsley currently serves as an Independent Director on Microsoft's Board. She will take over the responsibilities from Bruce Broussard, who is currently serving as the Interim CEO of HP. Broussard has remained in the position since February 2026. The company executive will transition into a new role, HP announced.

Broussard will take charge as the Chairman of HP's Board of Directors. He will take over from Chip Bergh, who will remain in the position till January 4 next year to ensure a smooth transition. Bergh is a long-time HP executive who has been the Chair of the Board of Directors since 2017 and a Director since 2015. Broussard said, “Chip has provided strong leadership as Chair for the past nine years, helping guide HP through significant change while maintaining a sharp focus on governance, capital allocation and value creation.”

Walmsley will charge as the company's third full-time woman CEO. HP has previously had two full-time women CEOs and one interim woman CEO. Carly Fiorina served as the company's first woman CEO, taking charge on July 19, 1999, and serving till February 9, 2005. Meg Whitman became the second full-time woman CEO of the US-based tech giant on September 22, 2011, serving in the role for slightly over four years, till November 2, 2015.

Between Fiorina and Whitman, Cathie Lesjak briefly served as an interim CEO of HP, taking charge on August 6, 2010, and serving till September 30, 2010. Walmsley, the incoming CEO, was the first woman CEO of the UK-based pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). On her appointment, Walmsley said, “We will focus on harnessing the power of the AI era and putting HP's creativity and innovation to work to unlock new sources of growth and deliver lasting value for our customers, shareholders, partners and people.”