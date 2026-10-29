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OnePlus Rolling Out Stable ColorOS 17 Updates Ahead of Schedule: Check Which Devices Get It First

OnePlus confirmed the roll out of the same via a series of community posts

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 11:45 IST
OnePlus Rolling Out Stable ColorOS 17 Updates Ahead of Schedule: Check Which Devices Get It First

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS introduces the Unified Rendering Architecture

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Highlights
  • Oppo’s ColorOS 17 skin is based on Android 17
  • It brings several new design elements and features
  • The OnePlus 15 is the first device to transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS
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With OnePlus shutting down operations in certain global markets, the transition from the brand's OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS has begun. The OnePlus 15 is reportedly the first device to have received the ColorOS update well ahead of schedule. Now, the wider roll-out for more devices has begun. Apart from Android 17 and its underlying features (which come from Google), ColorOS 17 also brings its own unique features and optimisations, which, according to the brand, will improve and enhance its devices' software experience. The roll-out for ColorOS was scheduled to begin on October 29 with the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Pad 4, but the OnePlus 15 users already started receiving their stable updates earlier this week.

OnePlus Rolls Out ColorOS 17 Updates for Select Devices

According to OnePlus' Community forums, the company has commenced its rollout for various devices ahead of schedule. As per the previously released schedule by OnePlus, the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Pad 4 would begin receiving their respective ColorOS 17 updates from October 29. This would be followed by the OnePlus 15R, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13s, which would receive their updates starting October 30.

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However, OnePlus decided to jump the gun and started pushing out updates from October 22 for its OnePlus 15 and Pad 4 tablet. Meanwhile, updates for the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13s, and OnePlus 13 have also been rolled out ahead of schedule, as per the OnePlus community forums.

OnePlus Devices Eligible for the ColorOS 17 Update

November and December would be a big month for OnePlus users as a lot of devices are scheduled to receive their respective ColorOS17 updates.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows:

November 2026

  • OnePlus Open
  • OnePlus 13R
  • OnePlus 12
  • OnePlus Nord 6
  • OnePlus Nord CE6
  • OnePlus Pad 3

December 2026

  • OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition
  • OnePlus 11
  • OnePlus Nord 5
  • OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite
  • OnePlus Nord CE5
  • OnePlus Pad 2
  • OnePlus Pad Go 2

2027 Q1 updates

  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus N6
  • OnePlus N6x
  • OnePlus N6 Lite
  • OnePlus Pad Lite

ColorOS 17, according to OnePlus and Oppo, will provide a smooth and fluid user experience. Expect the OS to have a ton of fluid animations, transparent buttons and elements. OnePlus claims this new and smoother software experience is powered by the next-generation Luminous Rendering Engine, which uses a fused rendering architecture. This enables the system to render both light effects and the user interface together. There's a redesigned notifications drawer and new wallpaper and themes. System apps will also look different. OnePlus has also stuffed ColorOS 17 with AI features like an improved Mind Space, AI Suggest and Mind Pilot.

Users can head to Settings, then tap on System and Update and tap Download and Install once the update appears.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 4 review
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: ColorOS 17, ColorOS 17 Features, OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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