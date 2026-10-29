With OnePlus shutting down operations in certain global markets, the transition from the brand's OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS has begun. The OnePlus 15 is reportedly the first device to have received the ColorOS update well ahead of schedule. Now, the wider roll-out for more devices has begun. Apart from Android 17 and its underlying features (which come from Google), ColorOS 17 also brings its own unique features and optimisations, which, according to the brand, will improve and enhance its devices' software experience. The roll-out for ColorOS was scheduled to begin on October 29 with the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Pad 4, but the OnePlus 15 users already started receiving their stable updates earlier this week.

According to OnePlus' Community forums, the company has commenced its rollout for various devices ahead of schedule. As per the previously released schedule by OnePlus, the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Pad 4 would begin receiving their respective ColorOS 17 updates from October 29. This would be followed by the OnePlus 15R, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13s, which would receive their updates starting October 30.

However, OnePlus decided to jump the gun and started pushing out updates from October 22 for its OnePlus 15 and Pad 4 tablet. Meanwhile, updates for the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13s, and OnePlus 13 have also been rolled out ahead of schedule, as per the OnePlus community forums.

November and December would be a big month for OnePlus users as a lot of devices are scheduled to receive their respective ColorOS17 updates.

The remainder of the schedule is as follows:

November 2026

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 12

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord CE6

OnePlus Pad 3

December 2026

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

OnePlus 11

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad Go 2

2027 Q1 updates

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6x

OnePlus N6 Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite

ColorOS 17, according to OnePlus and Oppo, will provide a smooth and fluid user experience. Expect the OS to have a ton of fluid animations, transparent buttons and elements. OnePlus claims this new and smoother software experience is powered by the next-generation Luminous Rendering Engine, which uses a fused rendering architecture. This enables the system to render both light effects and the user interface together. There's a redesigned notifications drawer and new wallpaper and themes. System apps will also look different. OnePlus has also stuffed ColorOS 17 with AI features like an improved Mind Space, AI Suggest and Mind Pilot.

Users can head to Settings, then tap on System and Update and tap Download and Install once the update appears.