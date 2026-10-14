ColorOS 17 was launched in India and other global markets on Tuesday as the latest OS version by Oppo, the tech firm has announced. Apart from select Oppo devices, the Android 17-based update will also be rolled out to certain OnePlus and Realme smartphones and tablets, as announced by the two tech firms earlier this year. The new ColorOS 17 update was first launched in China in September. The update brings Oppo's Living Flow Design to compatible phones and tablets. Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus have also announced the release schedule and list of compatible devices that will soon receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.
ColorOS 27 Features, Changes
Oppo announced that the ColorOS 17 update will upgrade compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices to the latest Android 17. The new software ships with the Living Flow Design, comprising Oppo's Luminous Effect, Fluid Motion, and Flexible Feedback. The Luminous Effect element brings more translucent and softer visuals to the UI, along with a refined dynamic lighting effect that aims to guide a user's attention.
Meanwhile, the Fluid Motion element allows different interface features to move, merge, and transform “from one state to the next”. This is claimed to offer a “sense of continuity” across the UI. On the other hand, the Flexible Feedback element is claimed to offer similar responsiveness to touch within the system UI. The element allows buttons, toolbars, and other interactive software features to visibly compress, stretch, and rebound when tapped on. This is claimed to provide an interactive and tactile experience to users.
Oppo's Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update also brings various performance enhancements to compatible devices. It introduces the Unified Rendering Architecture, which is built on the updated Luminous Rendering Engine. It unifies separate rendering processes into a unified pipeline. The new architecture is claimed to enable enhanced visual effects and UI transitions. Moreover, the architecture is said to reduce redundant rendering operations to offer better efficiency.
The company says that the Unified Rendering Architecture is capable of reducing rendering loads by up to 30 percent. On top of this, it is claimed to reduce RAM usage for rendering by up to 25 percent in comparison to the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 version. Further, this is said to enable smoother interactions regardless of system load.
Further, ColorOS 17 brings an upgraded version of the Laminar Flow Engine. It is the tech firm's latest resource scheduling system, which is claimed to improve “system-level responsiveness”. The resource scheduling system is built on Oppo's Adaptive Scheduling Architecture. It is claimed to improve app launch stability by 55 percent and Gallery thumbnails load by up to 50 percent.
The new ColorOS 17 update also expands the Oppo AI suite with the introduction of a new Agent Mode, the new AI Photo Agent, updated AI Mind Space, and the new AI Mind Suggest.
Apart from this, the company has announced the ColorOS 17 release schedule for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices. The Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Pad 5 Pro, OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and Realme GT 8 Pro series will be among the first devices to receive the new Android 17-based update. The OS will be released on October 29. Here's the full ColorOS 17 release schedule.
ColorOS 17 Rollout Schedule for Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices
|Model
|Timeline
|Oppo Find N6
|October 29
|Oppo Find X9 series
|October 29
|Oppo Pad 5 Pro
|October 29
|OnePlus 15
|October 29
|OnePlus Pad 4
|October 29
|Realme GT 8 Pro Series
|October 29
|Oppo Find N5
|October 30
|Oppo Find X8 series
|October 30
|Oppo Reno 16 series
|October 30
|OnePlus 15R
|October 30
|OnePlus 13 series
|October 30
|Realme GT 7 Pro
|October 30
|Realme 16 Pro series
|October 30
|Oppo Find N3 series
|November 2026
|Oppo Reno 15 series
|November 2026
|Oppo Reno 14 series
|November 2026
|Oppo K14 series
|November 2026
|Oppo K13x 5G
|November 2026
|Oppo F33 5G
|November 2026
|Oppo F31 5G
|November 2026
|Oppo F29 5G
|November 2026
|OnePlus Open
|November 2026
|OnePlus 13R
|November 2026
|OnePlus 12
|November 2026
|OnePlus Nord 6 series
|November 2026
|OnePlus Nord CE 6
|November 2026
|OnePlus Pad 3
|November 2026
|Realme GT 7 series
|November 2026
|Realme 16 series
|November 2026
|Realme 15 series
|November 2026
|Realme P4 series
|November 2026
|Realme Narzo 90 series
|November 2026
|Oppo Reno 13 series
|December 2026
|Oppo K13 series
|December 2026
|Oppo Pad 5 series
|December 2026
|Oppo Pad 3 series
|December 2026
|OnePlus 12R series
|December 2026
|OnePlus 11
|December 2026
|OnePlus Nord 5
|December 2026
|OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
|December 2026
|OnePlus Nord CE 5
|December 2026
|OnePlus Pad 2
|December 2026
|OnePlus Pad Go 2
|December 2026
|Realme GT 6 series
|December 2026
|Realme 16T and 16x
|December 2026
|Realme 14 series
|December 2026
|Realme P4 series
|December 2026
|Realme P3 series
|December 2026
|Realme Narzo 100x 5G
|December 2026
|Realme Narzo Power 5G
|December 2026
|Realme Narzo 80 series
|December 2026
|Oppo Find N2 Flip
|Q1 2027
|Oppo Reno 12 series
|Q1 2027
|Oppo F33 Pro series
|Q1 2027
|Oppo F29 Pro series
|Q1 2027
|Oppo Pad SE series
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus Nord 4
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus N6 series
|Q1 2027
|OnePlus Pad Lite
|Q1 2027
|Realme P4 and P3 Lite
|Q1 2027
|Realme Narzo 80 Lite
|Q1 2027
|Realme Note 80 series
|Q1 2027
|Realme Note 70 series
|Q1 2027