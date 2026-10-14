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ColorOS 17 Launched Globally: Android 17 Features, Eligible Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices

Oppo Find X10 series will be the first device lineup to ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 11:17 IST
ColorOS 17 Launched Globally: Android 17 Features, Eligible Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 17 features the next-generation Laminar Flow Engine

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Highlights
  • ColorOS 17 introduced the Unified Rendering Architecture
  • ColorOS 17 update brings Living Flow Design to compatible devices
  • Oppo Find X9 series will receive the ColorOS 17 update later this month
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ColorOS 17 was launched in India and other global markets on Tuesday as the latest OS version by Oppo, the tech firm has announced. Apart from select Oppo devices, the Android 17-based update will also be rolled out to certain OnePlus and Realme smartphones and tablets, as announced by the two tech firms earlier this year. The new ColorOS 17 update was first launched in China in September. The update brings Oppo's Living Flow Design to compatible phones and tablets. Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus have also announced the release schedule and list of compatible devices that will soon receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.

ColorOS 27 Features, Changes

Oppo announced that the ColorOS 17 update will upgrade compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices to the latest Android 17. The new software ships with the Living Flow Design, comprising Oppo's Luminous Effect, Fluid Motion, and Flexible Feedback. The Luminous Effect element brings more translucent and softer visuals to the UI, along with a refined dynamic lighting effect that aims to guide a user's attention.

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Meanwhile, the Fluid Motion element allows different interface features to move, merge, and transform “from one state to the next”. This is claimed to offer a “sense of continuity” across the UI. On the other hand, the Flexible Feedback element is claimed to offer similar responsiveness to touch within the system UI. The element allows buttons, toolbars, and other interactive software features to visibly compress, stretch, and rebound when tapped on. This is claimed to provide an interactive and tactile experience to users.

Oppo's Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update also brings various performance enhancements to compatible devices. It introduces the Unified Rendering Architecture, which is built on the updated Luminous Rendering Engine. It unifies separate rendering processes into a unified pipeline. The new architecture is claimed to enable enhanced visual effects and UI transitions. Moreover, the architecture is said to reduce redundant rendering operations to offer better efficiency.

The company says that the Unified Rendering Architecture is capable of reducing rendering loads by up to 30 percent. On top of this, it is claimed to reduce RAM usage for rendering by up to 25 percent in comparison to the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 version. Further, this is said to enable smoother interactions regardless of system load.

Further, ColorOS 17 brings an upgraded version of the Laminar Flow Engine. It is the tech firm's latest resource scheduling system, which is claimed to improve “system-level responsiveness”. The resource scheduling system is built on Oppo's Adaptive Scheduling Architecture. It is claimed to improve app launch stability by 55 percent and Gallery thumbnails load by up to 50 percent.

The new ColorOS 17 update also expands the Oppo AI suite with the introduction of a new Agent Mode, the new AI Photo Agent, updated AI Mind Space, and the new AI Mind Suggest.

Apart from this, the company has announced the ColorOS 17 release schedule for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices. The Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Pad 5 Pro, OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and Realme GT 8 Pro series will be among the first devices to receive the new Android 17-based update. The OS will be released on October 29. Here's the full ColorOS 17 release schedule.

ColorOS 17 Rollout Schedule for Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices

Model Timeline
Oppo Find N6 October 29
Oppo Find X9 series October 29
Oppo Pad 5 Pro October 29
OnePlus 15 October 29
OnePlus Pad 4 October 29
Realme GT 8 Pro Series October 29
Oppo Find N5 October 30
Oppo Find X8 series October 30
Oppo Reno 16 series October 30
OnePlus 15R October 30
OnePlus 13 series October 30
Realme GT 7 Pro October 30
Realme 16 Pro series October 30
Oppo Find N3 series November 2026
Oppo Reno 15 series November 2026
Oppo Reno 14 series November 2026
Oppo K14 series November 2026
Oppo K13x 5G November 2026
Oppo F33 5G November 2026
Oppo F31 5G November 2026
Oppo F29 5G November 2026
OnePlus Open November 2026
OnePlus 13R November 2026
OnePlus 12 November 2026
OnePlus Nord 6 series November 2026
OnePlus Nord CE 6 November 2026
OnePlus Pad 3 November 2026
Realme GT 7 series November 2026
Realme 16 series November 2026
Realme 15 series November 2026
Realme P4 series November 2026
Realme Narzo 90 series November 2026
Oppo Reno 13 series December 2026
Oppo K13 series December 2026
Oppo Pad 5 series December 2026
Oppo Pad 3 series December 2026
OnePlus 12R series December 2026
OnePlus 11 December 2026
OnePlus Nord 5 December 2026
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite December 2026
OnePlus Nord CE 5 December 2026
OnePlus Pad 2 December 2026
OnePlus Pad Go 2 December 2026
Realme GT 6 series December 2026
Realme 16T and 16x December 2026
Realme 14 series December 2026
Realme P4 series December 2026
Realme P3 series December 2026
Realme Narzo 100x 5G December 2026
Realme Narzo Power 5G December 2026
Realme Narzo 80 series December 2026
Oppo Find N2 Flip Q1 2027
Oppo Reno 12 series Q1 2027
Oppo F33 Pro series Q1 2027
Oppo F29 Pro series Q1 2027
Oppo Pad SE series Q1 2027
OnePlus Nord 4 Q1 2027
OnePlus N6 series Q1 2027
OnePlus Pad Lite Q1 2027
Realme P4 and P3 Lite Q1 2027
Realme Narzo 80 Lite Q1 2027
Realme Note 80 series Q1 2027
Realme Note 70 series Q1 2027
OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 4 review
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
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Further reading: ColorOS 17, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, Android 17, ColorOS 17 Launch, ColorOS 17 Features, ColorOS 17 Release Schedule
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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ColorOS 17 Launched Globally: Android 17 Features, Eligible Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices
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