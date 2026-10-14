ColorOS 17 was launched in India and other global markets on Tuesday as the latest OS version by Oppo, the tech firm has announced. Apart from select Oppo devices, the Android 17-based update will also be rolled out to certain OnePlus and Realme smartphones and tablets, as announced by the two tech firms earlier this year. The new ColorOS 17 update was first launched in China in September. The update brings Oppo's Living Flow Design to compatible phones and tablets. Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus have also announced the release schedule and list of compatible devices that will soon receive the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update.

ColorOS 27 Features, Changes

Oppo announced that the ColorOS 17 update will upgrade compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices to the latest Android 17. The new software ships with the Living Flow Design, comprising Oppo's Luminous Effect, Fluid Motion, and Flexible Feedback. The Luminous Effect element brings more translucent and softer visuals to the UI, along with a refined dynamic lighting effect that aims to guide a user's attention.

Meanwhile, the Fluid Motion element allows different interface features to move, merge, and transform “from one state to the next”. This is claimed to offer a “sense of continuity” across the UI. On the other hand, the Flexible Feedback element is claimed to offer similar responsiveness to touch within the system UI. The element allows buttons, toolbars, and other interactive software features to visibly compress, stretch, and rebound when tapped on. This is claimed to provide an interactive and tactile experience to users.

Oppo's Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update also brings various performance enhancements to compatible devices. It introduces the Unified Rendering Architecture, which is built on the updated Luminous Rendering Engine. It unifies separate rendering processes into a unified pipeline. The new architecture is claimed to enable enhanced visual effects and UI transitions. Moreover, the architecture is said to reduce redundant rendering operations to offer better efficiency.

The company says that the Unified Rendering Architecture is capable of reducing rendering loads by up to 30 percent. On top of this, it is claimed to reduce RAM usage for rendering by up to 25 percent in comparison to the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 version. Further, this is said to enable smoother interactions regardless of system load.

Further, ColorOS 17 brings an upgraded version of the Laminar Flow Engine. It is the tech firm's latest resource scheduling system, which is claimed to improve “system-level responsiveness”. The resource scheduling system is built on Oppo's Adaptive Scheduling Architecture. It is claimed to improve app launch stability by 55 percent and Gallery thumbnails load by up to 50 percent.

The new ColorOS 17 update also expands the Oppo AI suite with the introduction of a new Agent Mode, the new AI Photo Agent, updated AI Mind Space, and the new AI Mind Suggest.

Apart from this, the company has announced the ColorOS 17 release schedule for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices. The Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 series, Oppo Pad 5 Pro, OnePlus 15, OnePlus Pad 4, and Realme GT 8 Pro series will be among the first devices to receive the new Android 17-based update. The OS will be released on October 29. Here's the full ColorOS 17 release schedule.

ColorOS 17 Rollout Schedule for Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices