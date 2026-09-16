Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will commence in the second week of October, the e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday. Apart from this, a dedicated microsite for the sale event is now live in the country, teasing the bank discounts, special deals, and offers that will be available to customers when the sale begins. Additionally, the company has confirmed that the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will offer early access to Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black, and Flipkart Credit Card members. The upcoming Flipkart sale event is expected to offer various electronics at relatively low prices from reputable global brands.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 to Begin on October 9

A dedicated microsite for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is now live in India, which confirms that the sale event will begin on October 9. However, the e-commerce giant will offer early access to Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black, and Flipkart Credit Card members, allowing them to get their hands on the deals on October 8. On top of this, the company has confirmed that the sale event will offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Apart from this, customers will be able to save 10 percent with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale, Super Money by Flipkart will offer a cashback of 10 percent on the first transaction. However, buyers will also be able to make payments via UPI and other payment gateways.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale will also offer special deals and discounts to customers. The sale will feature multiple events, including “Price Crash”, “BBD Specials”, “Tick Tock Deals”, “Brand Hours”, “Double Discount”, and “Rush Hours. More details are expected to be revealed as the commencement date of the sale event draws close.

While the e-commerce giant has yet to reveal the deals, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale is expected to offer a number of electronics in different categories, smartphones, PCs, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, and smartwatches, at relatively low prices. The sale event is expected to compete with Amazon's upcoming sale event.

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