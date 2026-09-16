Reliance Jio has announced its strategic partnership with Canva to bring Canva AI and other visual communication tools to Jio users in India. As part of their strategic partnership, the telecom service provider (TSP) is offering free access to Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptions with select Jio prepaid plans. The recharge plan determines which Canva subscription will be offered to the subscriber. Jio customers can avail the free offer via the MyJio app directly from their smartphone. The TSP says that there are no hidden charges attached to the free subscriptions. Canva Pro plan offers 100GB of free cloud storage.

Jio Offers Free Canva Pro, Canva Pro Lite Subscriptions

On Tuesday, in a press release, Reliance Jio and Canva announced their new strategic partnership. As part of the new partnership, Jio users will get 12 months of free Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptions with Rs. 399 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans, respectively. Apart from these two plans, Reliance Jio has announced that all prepaid plans offering 2GB per day of high-speed data, priced above Rs. 349, will also get access to Canva Pro Lite at no extra cost.

To claim the free Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptions with the Rs. 399 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans, Jio users can visit the MyJio app on their smartphone. Then, they can tap on the offer and start designing and creating using the visual communication platform. The Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite plans offer similar benefits.

For reference, the Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite plans offer premium templates, photos, videos, and fonts, a one-tap background remover tool for photos and videos, print-ready exports, the Magic Resize tool, and the Magic Eraser tool. However, there are slight differences between the two as well. While the Canva Pro plan provides access to five advanced brand kits, the Pro Lite plan offers access to three basic brand kits.

Canva Pro Lite plan offers 50GB of cloud storage

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Additionally, the Canva Pro subscription provides access to the Content Planner tool and the Canva AI chatbot. Moreover, the higher-end plan offers higher AI usage limits and advanced AI tools to users. Lastly, the Canva Pro subscription provides 100GB of cloud storage, notably more than the 50GB of cloud storage offered with the Canva Pro Lite plan.

Apart from this, Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid plan will continue to have a validity of 28 days, while offering 70GB total data, 2.5GB per day of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, a 100 SMS per day quota, access to JioHotstar Mobile, and JioAI Cloud. On the other hand, the Rs. 349 recharge will continue to offer 56GB of total data, 2GB per day of high-speed data, 28 days' validity, unlimited calling, a 100 SMS per day quota, JioHotstar Mobile, and JioAI Cloud.