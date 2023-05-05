Technology News

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are barred from participating in any writing and creative duties during the production.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 5 May 2023 13:05 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @LOTRonPrime

The Lord Of the Rings: The Rings Of Power airs on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • There have been multiple units filming on The Rings of Power
  • There is pressure on all current film, TV productions due to WGA strike
  • More than 11,000 members of the WGA began the strike on Tuesday

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest TV series moving forward with production amidst the ongoing writers' strike. However, the production will happen without its showrunners on set.

As per Variety, the series has 19 days of filming remaining but per the rules set by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay and any other writer-producers are barred from participating in any writing-based duties during production while the strike continues — including contributing to any creative decisions on set.

The Rings of Power's non-writing executive producers (like Lindsey Weber), directors (Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper) and crew are overseeing production on the UK-set shoot.

If the report is to be believed, there have been multiple units filming on The Rings of Power, including night shoots, for much of the duration of the season given its feature-film level scope — both in terms of runtime and production. Payne and McKay also planned in advance with the production team for a possible writers' strike, so their absence from the show does not hamper the production much.

The pressure on all current film and TV productions during the writers' strike is compounded by the looming June 30 contract deadline for SAG-AFTRA and the DGA. If those guilds and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents Hollywood studios — fail to reach a new contract agreement by that date, actors and directors could join the writers' strike, leading to an even bigger industry-wide shutdown.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike on Tuesday, claiming they aren't paid fairly in the streaming era. This led to the knockdown of late-night talk shows and threaten the production of movies and TV shows, including any upcoming ones in the fall season. This marks Hollywood's first writer's strike since 2007, which at the time, left late-night hosts with no jokes or lines to recite.

“Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal ... the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” said a statement from the union leadership. “They have closed the door on their labour force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will follow suit in terms of episode count, ultimately leading up to 50 hours worth of LOTR content on Amazon Prime Video. McKay confirmed in an earlier interview that the new chapter will introduce Círdan the Shipwright, who carries one of the three rings forged by Celebrimbor. The production recently added Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Men), and Tanya Moodie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) to the cast lineup.

Currently, there is no release window for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. You can catch up on the entire eight-episode-long first season on Amazon Prime Video.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vicker, Banjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch
  • Director
    Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, Louise Hooper
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Rings of Power, LOTR, Writers Guild of America, J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay
'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says CEO Tim Cook as Apple Stakes Future Growth on Emerging Markets

Related Stories

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  4. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  5. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  6. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  7. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says Apple CEO Tim Cook as iPhone Sales Soar
  8. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  10. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
  3. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says CEO Tim Cook as Apple Stakes Future Growth on Emerging Markets
  4. Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase
  5. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue
  7. Coinbase Crypto Exchange Posts Smaller Quarterly Loss After Costs Cuts
  8. Karl Urban Is Reportedly in Talks to Play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat Sequel
  9. Google Officially Reveals Pixel Fold in a Short Video Teaser Ahead of Google I/O 2023 Launch
  10. TikTok Advertisers Commit to Continue Spending on App Amid Threat of US Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.