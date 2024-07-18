Technology News

Google's Pixel Watch Likely to Get Find My Device Network Support Soon: Report

Pixel Watch users may be able to locate their devices even without an internet connection with this feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 July 2024 12:02 IST
Google's Pixel Watch Likely to Get Find My Device Network Support Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel Watch app currently offers a shortcut to open the Find My Device app

  • Google launched its Find My Device network for Android devices in April
  • Currently, a Pixel Watch needs to be connected to the paired phone
  • The upcoming feature is expected to work even when the device is offline
Google may soon bring a new feature to Pixel Watch owners, with reported references within the Pixel Watch app suggesting that Find My Device network support could arrive on the wearable. The tech giant launched its Find My Device network for Android devices globally in April of this year. It uses a crowdsourced network of all Android users to locate smartphones and accessories and is helpful in finding devices that are misplaced or missing. The missing item does not require an internet connection to be trackable. A new report suggests that this feature may soon be available to Pixel Watch owners.

Google's Pixel Watch new Find My Device support (expected)

An APK teardown of the Pixel Watch app version 2.5.0.652251118 shows a 'Find My Watch' setting, according to a 9to5Google report. The setting will reportedly allow Pixel Watch users to remotely lock, find, and even erase their watch, even if the device is offline, without any internet connection. It is expected to leverage crowdsourced networks to locate the device.

The present version of the Pixel Watch app only allows users a shortcut button to open the Find My Device app. Currently, a Pixel Watch model will also need to be connected to the paired smartphone or have an active cellular network to successfully use the Find My Device feature.

Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications (expected) 

In related news, Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 soon. Earlier leaks have suggested that the next generation of smartwatches from the tech giant is expected to be available in different sizes and connectivity options. The vanilla Pixel 3 model may be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, with both cellular and Wi-Fi variants. There might also be a larger Pixel Watch 3XL option.

Like the existing Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 has been tipped to be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC alongside a custom co-processor. It is expected to support an ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset. The 41mm and 45mm variants are likely to get 2,000 nits displays with 408 x 408 pixels and 456 x 456 pixels resolution, respectively. The smaller version might carry a 310mAh battery, while the 45mm option can get a 420mAh cell.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch 3, Google, Find My Device
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
