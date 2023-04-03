Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices

Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices

The app is available to download from Google's Android website.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 April 2023 17:40 IST
Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices

Photo Credit: Google Blog

For now, the Beta version is rolling out only in select regions, which doesn't include India

Highlights
  • Both devices need to be logged into with same Google account
  • Google’s Nearby Share feature for Windows PC not yet in India
  • Timeline for India rollout remains undisclosed

Google's Nearby Share feature, already available on Android phones and Chromebooks, has now been extended to Windows PC in a beta version. The feature, which works like Apple's Airdrop, will sync Android phones and other Android devices to Windows PCs to make file sharing seamless and quick. The app is available to download from Google's Android website. It is compatible with PCs running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up.

To use the Nearby Share feature, both the devices sharing and receiving the file need to be logged into with one Google account to automatically accept file transfers.

“Nearby Share Beta works with your Windows PC whether the app is open on the desktop or running in the background. Sending a photo, video or document from your PC to a nearby Android device is as easy as dragging and dropping it into the app, or by selecting ‘Send with Nearby Share' in the right-click menu. Just select which Android devices you want to share with from the list that pops up,” said an official blog posted by Google.

Google first introduced the Nearby Share feature in 2020. Earlier, the feature allowed Android users to share files and links with their contacts (on an Android device) only. With a later update, users were allowed to simultaneously transfer files with multiple Android users around them.

It is only now that the beta version of the feature is being launched for Windows PCs.

For now, this Beta is rolling out only in select regions including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Donbass, Estonia, Finland, France, and Germany among others.

India is not on the list for now.

Google, meanwhile, has said that it will continue to expand official support to share content with other Google ecosystem devices in the times to come.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Google, Microsoft, Android
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents

Related Stories

Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Individual Chats From Prying Eyes: Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Series Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Google Pixel 7a Storage and Colour Options Tipped: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Details
  6. Google Nearby Share Feature Now Allows Transfer of Files to Windows PC
  7. Truecaller: How to Change Name, Delete Account, Remove Tags, More
  8. Nokia C12 Plus With 4,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi LG Permits 55 More E-Commerce, Retail Outlets to Operate Round-the-Clock
  2. Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 696 Crore Order From BSNL, Its Largest-Ever Contract
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Lock Individual Chats, Suggests Android Beta Update
  4. Google Nearby Share Feature to Allow Transfer of Files Between Windows PC, Android Devices
  5. Kerala-Based Technology Firm Develops AI Aimed at Helping Expecting and New Parents
  6. TRAI Issues Draft to Repeal Regulation on Dial-Up Quality, Leased Line Internet Access Service
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Concept Render Shows Bigger Cover Screen
  8. Algorand Aims to Make India Hotspot for Web3 Developers, Blockchain Projects: Anil Kakani
  9. Vivo X Flip Design Leaks in Photo Showing Outer Display, Confirming Previously Leaked Schematics: Details
  10. IISc Researchers Develop Ultramicroscopic Supercapacitor With Enhanced Energy Storage Capacity: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.