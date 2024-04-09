Technology News

Google Find My Device Network for Android Launched Globally: How It Works

Google’s Find My Device Network for Android can locate offline devices.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 15:56 IST
Google Find My Device Network for Android Launched Globally: How It Works

Photo Credit: Google

Google said the Find My Device network comes with multiple layers of protection to keep data protected

Highlights
  • Google’s new Android feature utilises a crowdsourced network
  • It will soon be able to locate earbuds, headphones, and tracking tags
  • Users can share an accessory with family and friends to track it
Advertisement

Google finally launched its Find My Device network for Android devices on Monday, April 8. The feature was first announced by the tech giant last year, but it stayed under development. Last week, a report revealed that the feature could finally be released soon, and now Google has rolled out this new technology globally. The feature utilises a crowdsourced network of all Android users to locate smartphones and accessories that go missing. The feature works similar to the Find My app on the iPhone.

Announcing the feature in a blog post, Erik Kay, VP Engineering at Google said, “Today, the all-new Find My Device is rolling out to Android devices around the world, starting in the U.S. and Canada. With a new, crowdsourced network of over a billion Android devices, Find My Device can help you find your misplaced Android devices and everyday items quickly and securely.”

The most useful capability of the network is to locate devices even when they are offline. This means a smartphone or an accessory does not need to be connected to the internet for it to be trackable. Further, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users will be able to find their devices even if they are powered off or the battery is dead. This can be quite handy in case a device is stolen. The Find My Device network also comes with a Find nearby button that can help find the exact location of the smartphone or the accessory.

Google said that the capabilities of the Find My Device network will also allow Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee on the network and track their location. These tags can be attached to everyday items such as keys, wallets, or bags to secure them. This feature will be rolled out starting in May. Later this year, Bluetooth tags from eufy, Motorola, and Jio will also be added.

Additionally, the network will be integrated with Google Nest and the Android feature will show a lost device's proximity to the Nest devices to offer a reference point. Users will also be able to share an accessory with family and friends so everyone can keep an eye on its location. Using a Bluetooth tag, users can share the house key or TV remote with family members and all the members can individually locate the item.

There is a focus on privacy and data protection as well. Google said the network has multi-layered protection built into it to keep personal information private. The Find My Device network comes with end-to-end encryption of location data and an aggregated device location reporting feature that stops unwanted tracking of a device. The app works with devices running Android 9 or later.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Android, Find My Device
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta Could Unveil the First Llama 3 AI Models Next Week: Report

Related Stories

Google Find My Device Network for Android Launched Globally: How It Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boat Launches Probe Into Data Breach That Impacted 7.5 Million Customers
  2. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time
  4. Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  5. Google's Pixel 8a Leaks in Live Images; Suggests Thick Bezels
  6. Apple Might Slash Battery Capacity of This iPhone 16 Model
  7. iQoo Announces Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  8. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Early Bird Deals Revealed Ahead of India Debut
  9. Google Find My Device Network for Android Debuts Globally: How It Works
  10. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range in India, Design, Key Features Officially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T3x 5G Colours, RAM Variants, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Imminent India Launch
  2. Google Find My Device Network for Android Launched Globally: How It Works
  3. Meta Could Unveil the First Llama 3 AI Models Next Week: Report
  4. Samsung's Purported Galaxy Watch FE Tipped to Arrive as Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)
  5. Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Use Same Cameras as Galaxy Z Fold 5; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra May Offer New Setup
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. Microsoft 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Xbox Console: Report
  9. Google Rebrands Studio Bot as Gemini in Android Studio, Upgrades It to Gemini 1.0 Pro
  10. Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy F35 Allegedly Visit BIS Certification Site, May Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »