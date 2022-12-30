5G is here in India as major network carriers roll out the high-speed internet service across the country. Most 5G capable smartphones in the country have also received updates from their manufacturers to enable 5G network support. However, Google Pixel users have been made to wait on that front. Google's 5G capable handsets have not yet received an update that would enable the service on the phones. That is said to change soon as Google has reportedly confirmed that 5G support will be rolled out soon.

Google has reportedly said that 5G support will be rolling out to eligible Google Pixel smartphones in the first quarter of 2023. In an email response to CNBCTV18.com, Google said that it will roll out updates that will enable 5G on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro handsets in India.

““We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023,” Google reportedly said. Notably, most major smartphone manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung, have already unlocked 5G support on their smartphones here.

Apple's iOS 16.2 update added 5G network support on iPhone 12 and newer models in the country earlier this month. The update enabled 5G connectivity for iPhone users on Jio and Airtel networks.

In addition to Samsung, manufacturers like OnePlus and Oppo also rolled out 5G support for compatible Android handsets in India. This week, Xiaomi also announced it was pushing software updates to eligible Xiaomi and Redmi phones to offer Reliance Jio's 5G service.

Both Airtel and Jio have been rolling out 5G network in different parts of the country. On Wednesday, Jio announced its largest multi-state rollout of the service, launching it in 11 cities, namely Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

Last month, Airtel announced that over 10 lakh unique users had joined Airtel 5G network in less than a month after it rolled out services in various parts of the country. Airtel 5G is now available in multiple cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Patna, Lucknow, Guwahati, Pune, Gurugram, and more.

