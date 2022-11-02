Airtel 5G unique users for the telecom operator have crossed the 1 million mark, just weeks after it launched the high-speed services in India. The company said it achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch of high-speed 5G services. Last month, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Services in these cities are being rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out, the telecom operator said in a statement on Wednesday.

"These are early days but the response from customers have been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel.

"We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country," Sekhon added.

Airtel claims it initiated the 5G trials in 2021 and became the first operator to commercially launch 5G in the country.

Customers with 5G smart phones can enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread, and there is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, according to the operator.

5G connectivity

5G, the fifth generation of mobile network connectivity, is capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The large-scale 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

