Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India

iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India

Apple iOS 16.2 update adds 5G network support for users in India on Airtel and Jio.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Ali Pardiwala |  Updated: 14 December 2022 13:10 IST
iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India

Apple had released iOS 16.2 RC update for its beta testers last week.

Highlights
  • Apple released the iOS 16.2 beta update recently
  • The update includes key features and improvements
  • iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 also include several security and bug fixes

Apple iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates are now available and rolling out for compatible iPhone and iPad devices. This comes after a period of beta testing, which introduced new features along with a host of patches that address over a dozen security issues on the devices. The stable iOS 16.2 and the iPadOS 16.2 software updates will notably bring the Apple Music Sing feature, the Freeform collaboration app, and Apple's Advanced Data Protection, which adds end-to-end encryption to multiple iCloud services. The new update also enables 5G network support on compatible iPhones for users in India.

The iOS and iPadOS 16.2 update bring the new Freeform app to Apple devices. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the app will let users organise their work or creative projects on a single whiteboard to share and collaborate with other people. Freeform will also allow users to add files and work with others while on a FaceTime call.

Additionally, the Apple Music Sing feature is also available to Apple Music subscribers on compatible devices, adding a karaoke-like singalong ability for select tracks in the Apple Music app. The iOS 16.2 update also introduces Advanced Data Protection, bringing end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups, photos, and more.

For Apple users in India, the new update will notably add 5G network support for iPhone users. 5G capability is available on iPhone 12 and newer models, but a software update was needed to enable the advanced connectivity in India after Airtel and Jio rolled out 5G services recently.

The new update now enables 5G connectivity for users on Jio and Airtel networks. These feature updates were all rolled out to beta testers as part of the iOS 16.2 RC update last week.

On top of the features, the update also includes multiple security patches that fix known vulnerabilities on Apple devices. The patches address security issues with Accounts, iTunes Store, Photos, Safari, and Weather apps, among others. According to a 9to5Mac report, the 16.2 update also includes Rapid Security Response, which brings security patches to iOS without needing to update to a new version of the OS itself. The report further adds that the security patches are also coming to iOS 15 users who haven't or cannot update to iOS 16.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, Apple Music, iCloud, 5G, India
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find N2 Flip Purple Variant Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
TikTok Could Face US Ban as Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Bid to Block App Over Spying, Censorship Concerns
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm Technologies

Related Stories

iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  4. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China, Data Successfully Retrieved
  7. Oppo A58x 5G With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Specifications Tipped Through TENAA Listing
  9. Instagram Rolling Out Notes, Candid Stories Features
  10. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pay India Head Quits Within Four Months of Taking Charge
  2. Qualcomm Unveils Wi-Fi 7 Platform With Multi-Link Mesh Networking: All You Need To Know
  3. Oppo Inno Day 2022: Air Glass 2 Assisted Reality Glasses, OHealth H1 Monitor, MariSilicon Y Audio Chip Announced
  4. Samsung Forms Dedicated Application Processor Team, Could Be Planning New Processor: Report
  5. Truecaller Rolls Out ‘Family Plan’ with Support for Multiple Users for Android
  6. Vivo X Flip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped To Launch Soon
  7. FTX Collapse: Crypto Exchange to Fight Bahamas Demand for Access to Internal Records, Data
  8. YouTube Introduces Improved Bot Detection Feature, to Notify Users Posting Spam Comments: Details
  9. Instagram Introduces Candid Stories, 'Add Yours' Nominations, Notes and More: All Details
  10. Moto Razr 2022, Along With Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.