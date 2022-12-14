Apple iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates are now available and rolling out for compatible iPhone and iPad devices. This comes after a period of beta testing, which introduced new features along with a host of patches that address over a dozen security issues on the devices. The stable iOS 16.2 and the iPadOS 16.2 software updates will notably bring the Apple Music Sing feature, the Freeform collaboration app, and Apple's Advanced Data Protection, which adds end-to-end encryption to multiple iCloud services. The new update also enables 5G network support on compatible iPhones for users in India.

The iOS and iPadOS 16.2 update bring the new Freeform app to Apple devices. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the app will let users organise their work or creative projects on a single whiteboard to share and collaborate with other people. Freeform will also allow users to add files and work with others while on a FaceTime call.

Additionally, the Apple Music Sing feature is also available to Apple Music subscribers on compatible devices, adding a karaoke-like singalong ability for select tracks in the Apple Music app. The iOS 16.2 update also introduces Advanced Data Protection, bringing end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups, photos, and more.

For Apple users in India, the new update will notably add 5G network support for iPhone users. 5G capability is available on iPhone 12 and newer models, but a software update was needed to enable the advanced connectivity in India after Airtel and Jio rolled out 5G services recently.

The new update now enables 5G connectivity for users on Jio and Airtel networks. These feature updates were all rolled out to beta testers as part of the iOS 16.2 RC update last week.

On top of the features, the update also includes multiple security patches that fix known vulnerabilities on Apple devices. The patches address security issues with Accounts, iTunes Store, Photos, Safari, and Weather apps, among others. According to a 9to5Mac report, the 16.2 update also includes Rapid Security Response, which brings security patches to iOS without needing to update to a new version of the OS itself. The report further adds that the security patches are also coming to iOS 15 users who haven't or cannot update to iOS 16.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.