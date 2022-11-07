OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE have started getting new OxygenOS updates in India. The latest update enables 5G access for Reliance Jio users in the country. Alongside the Jio 5G support, the new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update brings a host of stability improvements alongside the October 2022 Android security patch for the OnePlus flagship phones. The OnePlus Nord 5G is getting OxygenOS F.16 update, while the OnePlus Nord CE is receiving OxygenOS 12 C.08 update. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus users in a phased manner.

Official posts on the OnePlus forum detail the changelog that comes with the update for the OnePlus smartphones. As mentioned, the update allows OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE users to access Jio's 5G network in India and also packs the October 2022 Android security patch. Both smartphones will receive similar improvements with the new update.

The new OxygenOS update (F.16) for OnePlus Nord 5G arrives as IN AC2001_11.F.16 in India. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE users are receiving OxygenOS 12 (C.08) IN EB2101_11.C.08. OnePlus hasn't released this build for the units in other regions.

The changelogs also include fixes to improve the fluidity and system stability of the OnePlus Nord series phones.

As always, the OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE will be getting the latest update in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a limited number of users will be receiving the updates. If the new firmware doesn't have any bugs, a broader rollout will start in the coming days. The company has not mentioned the size of the new updates.

Users are recommended to update their OnePlus smartphones while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi and is charging. The update should arrive automatically over the air to both OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE. However, users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

