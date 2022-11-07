Technology News
OnePlus Nord 5G, Nord CE OxygenOS Update in India Brings Jio 5G Support, Latest Security Patch

OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE will be upgraded to October 2022 Android Security Patch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE smartphone made its debut in June 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE get fairly similar improvements
  • The updates are being rolled out in a phased manner
  • The size of the update is unknown

OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE have started getting new OxygenOS updates in India. The latest update enables 5G access for Reliance Jio users in the country. Alongside the Jio 5G support, the new over-the-air (OTA) firmware update brings a host of stability improvements alongside the October 2022 Android security patch for the OnePlus flagship phones. The OnePlus Nord 5G is getting OxygenOS F.16 update, while the OnePlus Nord CE is receiving OxygenOS 12 C.08 update. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus users in a phased manner.

Official posts on the OnePlus forum detail the changelog that comes with the update for the OnePlus smartphones. As mentioned, the update allows OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE users to access Jio's 5G network in India and also packs the October 2022 Android security patch. Both smartphones will receive similar improvements with the new update.

The new OxygenOS update (F.16) for OnePlus Nord 5G arrives as IN AC2001_11.F.16 in India. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE users are receiving OxygenOS 12 (C.08) IN EB2101_11.C.08. OnePlus hasn't released this build for the units in other regions.

The changelogs also include fixes to improve the fluidity and system stability of the OnePlus Nord series phones.

As always, the OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE will be getting the latest update in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a limited number of users will be receiving the updates. If the new firmware doesn't have any bugs, a broader rollout will start in the coming days. The company has not mentioned the size of the new updates.

Users are recommended to update their OnePlus smartphones while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi and is charging. The update should arrive automatically over the air to both OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE. However, users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Built well, comfortable design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • 5G-ready processor
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light image quality
Read detailed OnePlus Nord review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4115mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 5G, OnePlus Nord CE, Reliance Jio 5G, Android update, OnePlus changelog, OxygenOS update, OxygenOS F.16, OxygenOS 12 C.08
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
 
 

