Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services

Reliance Jio first announced the rollout of its True 5G services on the occasion of Dussehra.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 28 December 2022 18:40 IST
5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio users will get unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds
  • The 5G services first launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi
  • Reliance Jio 5G services will be available at no additional cost

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its 5G services in 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandigarh, marking the largest multi-state rollout of the services till date.

Jio's 5G services have also gone live in Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi, according to a statement by the company.

"Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi," the statement said terming it the "largest multi-state roll-out of 5G services till date".

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost, starting Wednesday.

"These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a Jio spokesperson said.

Reliance Jio first announced the rollout of its True 5G services on the occasion of Dussehra. According to an official statement released by Reliance Jio on October 4, Jio True 5G welcome offer was launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation.

Later in the month of October, the services were also rolled out in Rajasthan from the Nathdwara temple. 

In November, the company announced to launch 5G services in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. On the other hand, Kochi and some select cities of Andhra Pradesh received Jio's 5G services in December. 

The 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, it has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio 5G, Jio True 5G
Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
