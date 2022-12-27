Google Pixel 7 Users Are Complaining of Rear Camera Glass Shattering

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC were released in India in the first week of October. Now, users of the Pixel 7 are complaining that the rear camera glass of their phones is randomly shattering. Multiple users on Reddit and Twitter claim that the camera of their Google Pixel 7 devices are breaking or shattering without any drops. A few users say that it is the material defect of the phone. Google allegedly offered a replacement unit to an affected user. However, the problem seems limited to the standard model at the moment.

Some Google Pixel 7 owners took to Reddit and Twitter to complain that rear camera glass of their smartphones is breaking out of the blue. Some say that the problem occurred without falling or dropping, while some say it happened with the phone sitting in a case.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Heydon Faber (@CSThrowaway) posted a photo showing the broken rear glass around one of the dual cameras of his Pixel 7. " It's clearly a manufacturing defect, and I know I'm not the only one" he said. Google has not acknowledged this to be a widespread issue yet. Some Reddit users are worried that they might have to pay for repairs or get a new device.

Some users say that they have contacted the Google Support team and have been told that physical damage of the devices isn't included under the warranty programme.

A Redditor says that he has taken his affected Pixel 7 model to the uBreakiFix store and has been told that the entire back panel needs a replacement and that it would cost around $200 (roughly Rs. 16,500). As per the post, he had sent photos of his broken glass to Google and was offered a replacement unit. However, Pixel 7 owners with affected devices are recommended to contact Google Support immediately.

The Pixel 7, powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC, was unveiled in the country in October. Price of the Google Pixel 7 in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.