Google saw multiple new product announcements this year, including the launch of latest Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Google is expected to be a significant offering from the tech giant in the coming year. Apart from the flagship smartphone, Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil a handful of products including Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a in the coming year. The lineup for 2024 is said to include three Pixel 9 series smartphones. The possible roadmap of Google in 2025 is likely to conclude a new clamshell smartphone with a design similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

A report by Android Authority, quoting anonymous sources, has leaked the possible roadmap for several Google products in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Google Pixel phones planned for 2023 (leaked)

As per the report, the brand is gearing up to unveil two Pixel smartphones codenamed “lynx” and “felix” during the Google I/O event in April or May 2023. The codename “lynx” refers to the Pixel 7a and “felix” is associated with the Pixel Fold. The Pixel 7a is said to come with a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 37,000), the same as that of the Pixel 6a. The foldable smartphone, on the other hand, is likely to be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,49,000), to compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro codenamed "shiba" and "husky" are expected to go official in H2 2023. Specifications-wise, the Pixel 8 series could be quite similar to the Pixel 7 series. However, the vanilla Pixel 8 will reportedly feature a smaller display and overall smaller form factor. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to have the same display and general measurements as the Pixel 7 Pro. The next-generation flagship smartphones from Google could be powered by a new SoC codenamed "zuma". Google is expected to market the new SoC as Tensor G3.

The report further suggests that Google is planning to unveil Pixel 8a, codenamed "akita", as a possible successor of Pixel 7a in the coming year. However, the launch of the smartphone could be decided based up on the commercial success of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is said to compete with the likes of Apple's iPhone SE models and is expected to have a price tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 41,000).

Google Pixel lineup for 2024 (leaked)

Google will reportedly release three smartphones under the Pixel 9 series in the fall of 2024. The regular Pixel 9 would feature the same design and size as the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 9 Pro codenamed "komodo" will have a 6.7-inch display. The third model in the Pixel 9 lineup could be a toned-down version of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a 6.3-inch display. This seems to be in line with Apple's sizing strategy on the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Tensor G4, codenamed “redondo" is likely to power the 2024 Pixel series smartphones.

Furthermore, the report adds that Google is eyeing to unveil a follow-up foldable in 2024. The tech giant is expected to formulate follow-up plans for the foldable segment after carefully weighing the consumer response to its first foldable — “felix”.

Pixel lineup for 2025 (leaked)

It is reportedly considering a Galaxy Z Flip-style clamshell foldable for 2025. If Google scraps plans for a Flip-like device, it would introduce four non-folding smartphones. Like Apple's iPhone 14 series, the vanilla model and pro model could be offered in larger and smaller sizes. The launching of Pixel Fold successors in 2025 likely depends on how the original Pixel Fold hits the market in 2023.

