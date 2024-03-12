Google Pixel 7 series will soon get the Circle to Search feature to perform quick visual look-ups. The feature was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and was later brought to the Google Pixel 8 series. But with the latest Pixel Feature Drop, the tech giant announced on Monday that both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also get the feature in the coming days. Alongside, the March Security update for Pixel phones was also rolled out.

The expansion of Circle to Search was announced by the company in a post. Google said, “We recently announced Circle to Search, a new way to search anything on your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. And soon, Circle to Search will be available on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so you can get more information from Search, without switching apps.” The date for the feature drop was not disclosed, however, it is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks to all users.

Circle to Search is essentially a more enhanced and polished version of Google Lens. It allows users to highlight anything on the screen and get a quick search result on it. To use it, users will first have to activate it by long pressing the Pixel home button or the navigation bar. Once activated, users can circle, scribble, or highlight any part of the screen and trigger a visual search. Additionally, one can also tap an image, text, or video to get information on them.

Apart from this, the Call Screen feature on Pixel phones is also getting improved. A ‘hello' chip appears when the caller is unresponsive, which the user can tap, and Google Assistant will prompt them to speak. The Assistant will also tell the caller to stay on the line for a bit longer in case the user is not able to answer the call immediately.

Another new feature that has been dropped to Pixel phones is the native camera's support for the Instagram app to directly upload 10-bit HDR videos and Ultra HDR photos to Instagram. Users will not have to switch between the default camera app and Instagram when capturing a video or a photo and can do it all within the social media platform without losing quality.

