Google Pixel 8 Pro Live Images Leaked; Tips Hole-Punch Display, Tensor G3 SoC

Google Pixel 8 Pro is seen to have 12GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7 series was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • Pixel 8 Pro could feature a hole-punch display
  • Google could pack a 6.7-inch OLED display on the Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8 series is expected to go official in October

Google Pixel 8 series — consisting of vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro —is expected to be unveiled sometime in October. Plenty of alleged renders of the handsets along with specifications have leaked online in the last few months. Most recently, alleged live images of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced on the Web and they show the phone from the rear and front. It is shown with the codename “husky” and is seen to have LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage. The latest live images for Pixel 8 Pro show a hole-punch display cutout like the Pixel 7 Pro, located in the centre of the screen.

An unknown Reddit user shared a few alleged live images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro showcasing the handset's design. The post had been removed at the time of writing, however, the images are still available on the Web (via Droid-Life). The renders show the display and rear of the phone with a label on it. Meanwhile, an image of the bootloader screen suggests a "husky" codename, which has popped up in previous leaks as well. The page also shows some specifications including 12GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB SKHynix storage.

pixel 8 pro droidlife Pixel 8 Pro alleged live images

Photo Credit: Droid-life

The front of the Pixel 8 Pro draws similarities to Pixel 7 series, with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. On the back, the leaked image shows a “Zuma” sticker, referring to the presence of a Tensor G3 SoC. However, Google has not yet announced the chipset. It could be a significant upgrade to Tensor G2 SoC that powers last year's Pixel 7 series and the latest Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. Further, a triple camera setup is seen arranged in the horizontal camera island. A microphone and LED flash are also placed on the camera bar, along with what appears to be the rumoured temperature sensor. 

Google's Pixel 8 series is expected to go official in October. The vanilla model is said to be available in new haze, jade, licorice and peony finishes, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to come in jade, licorice, porcelain, and sky finishes. They are said to come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard.

Further, Google could pack a 6.7-inch OLED display on the Pixel 8 Pro. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 might sport a 6.17-inch OLED display. The Pro variant is tipped to feature a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging support, while the Pixel 8 is tipped to pack a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to support ultra-wideband (UWB) as well.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Series, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro Specifications, Google, Tensor G3 SoC
Comment
 
 

