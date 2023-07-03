Technology News
Google Pixel 8 Series to Debut With Improved Charging Support, Bigger Battery, Wi-Fi 7 Support: Report

Google Pixel 8 will reportedly offer 24W fast wired charging support, up from 20W on the Pixel 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2023 11:04 IST
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro could launch with support for 27W wired charging
  • The Pixel 7 supports 20W wired charging over a USB Type-C port
  • The upcoming models are expected to be available in more countries

Google Pixel 8 series — comprising the next-generation Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — is expected to make its debut in October. We've yet to hear any official news from Google on the arrival of both handsets, but a new leak has revealed details about the battery size and charging speed of the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are expected to offer upgrades in both departments, compared to the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 8 is tipped to pack a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and the Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging. 

A report by Android Authority citing a Google insider states that the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will bring improvements to battery size and charging speed compared to last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The vanilla model will reportedly offer 24W fast wired charging support — up from 20W — while the Pixel 8 Pro could offer faster charging at 27W — the Pixel 7 Pro supports 23W wired charging. 

Last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 20W and 23W wired charging support, respectively. Like the predecessors, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly continue to offer 20W and 23W propreitary wireless charging, respectively, along with 12W Qi wireless charging.

The report suggests Google will deliver small upgrades in the battery capacity of both handsets. The Pixel 8 is said to pack a 4,485mAh battery. This would be an upgrade over the 4,270mAh battery found on the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be equipped with a 4,950mAh battery, up from 4,926mAh on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Further, the Pixel 8 lineup is said to support the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. The ultra-wideband (UWB) support that allows precise distance measurement between devices will reportedly remain exclusive to the Pro model. Additionally, the Pixel 8 models are expected to be available in more countries than their predecessors. This year, Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Switzerland could see the official distribution of the new lineup, as per the report.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
