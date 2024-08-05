Google is hosting its annual Made by Google event in just two weeks to reveal the Pixel 9 family. We know pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 9 series through leaks, but a new report has leaked the introductory offers and deals. Google could offer the 256GB variants of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL for the same price as the 128GB option initially. Customers could get trade-in bonus as well. Further, the company is likely to offer YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium for free on all Pixel 9 models.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-order Offers Leaked

French site Dealabs has leaked the promotional offers said to be available at launch for the Google Pixel 9 series in France. As per the report, between August 13 to September 5, customers can get the 256GB models of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL for the price of the 128GB variant. Buyers can reportedly avail of a bonus of EUR 150 towards the Pixel 9 and EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,000) towards the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL via trade-in following the exchange of the old device.

After applying an immediate discount and trade-in bonus, the 256GB variant of Pixel 9 could be available for EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 68,000), instead of the rumoured original price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 91,000). The Pixel 9 Pro's 256GB version could be offered for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,000) instead of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000) and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be available for EUR 999 instead of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000).

Further, buyers of the Pixel 9 series will reportedly receive YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium for free for three months. This offer is applicable for first-time subscribers.

Those interested to purchase the Pixel 9 series are said to get six months of Google One Premium 2TB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold could get 12 months of free subscription to Google One AI Premium. The Google One Premium offer is said to be valid for phone purchases made before December this year.