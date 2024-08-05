Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50 Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G carries a 13-megapixel front camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 10:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G comes in Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 4G will get two major OS upgrades
  • The handset sports a 6.7-inch 90Hz flat full-HD+ screen
  • The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G supports 25W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G was launched in India last week. The handset joins the 5G version in the lineup, which was introduced in the country in March this year. The latest 4G variant comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, whereas the 5G option is powered by an in-house Exynos 1330 chipset. While the 5G variant packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, the 4G option is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. However, like the Galaxy F14 5G, the newest Samsung F14 4G also gets a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB option, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone is available for purchase in the country via select offline retail stores and customers can avail of no-cost EMI options. It is offered in two colour options — Moonlight Silver and Peppermint Green.

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy F14 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flat screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centred waterdrop notch at the top to house the front camera sensor. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. 

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy F14 4G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera system also has two 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy F14 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone, which reportedly ships with Android 14-based One UI 6, is promised to get two major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F14

Samsung Galaxy F14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F14 4G, Samsung Galaxy F14 4G India launch, Samsung Galaxy F14 4G price in India, Samsung Galaxy F14 4G specifications, Samsung Galaxy F14 series, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
From Brinda to Umbrella Academy Season 4: Here Are the Top OTT Releases This Week to Stream Online
Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-Order Offers Tipped
  3. Infinix Note 40X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 May Be a Boon for Travellers Due to This Feature
  6. Infinix Note 40X Review
  7. Moto G85 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst
  2. iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
  3. Gemini AI Olympics Ad Receives Backlash Online, Google Reportedly Takes It Down
  4. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report
  5. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Inbook Air Pro
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More
  7. OpenAI Reportedly Withholding ChatGPT Text Detection Tool Due to Fear of Backlash
  8. Infinix Note 40X 5G With Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Hit Hard by Economic Turbulence, Altcoins Follow Suit
  10. iPhone 16 Launch On Schedule for September Despite Apple Intelligence Features Facing Delay: Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »