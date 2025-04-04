Google has rolled out the Android 16 Beta 3.2 update to developers and beta testers. Introduced for select Pixel devices, it brings fixes for bugs related to unusual battery drain, miscalibrated haptic feedback, and other issues. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it arrives as the latest testing version of Google's smartphone operating system and a minor update to Android 16 Beta 3, building upon the release of the Android 16 Developer Preview 3 which was introduced earlier this month.

According to Google, the Android 16 Beta 3.2 brings fixes for several issues reported by users with the previous updates on Google Pixel devices. It comes with the build number BP22.250221.015 and updates the Google Play Services version to 25.07.33.

The changelog reveals it rectifies a problem, which caused haptics to be miscalibrated when using the app drawer with haptics enabled, typing on the on-screen keyboard, or simply using the back gesture. Users reported that the intensity of haptics differed with every use. Meanwhile, battery drain issue was also reported, with the handset being charged to 100 percent around 10 pm but losing nearly 16 percent of the charge overnight. Google says Android 16 Beta 3.2 fixes this issue.

Another issue reported on Google's Issue Tracker caused the screens of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones to flicker when capturing photos or videos with the camera. It has been rectified. The update also contains improvements for problems related to system stability and usability, as per Google.

Alongside bug fixes, Android 16 Beta 3.2 update bundles the March 2025 Security Patch. The company says all eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.2.

However, it is to be noted that updates released as part of the beta program are pre-release versions of the software and may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of the device. Users will not be able to unenroll and revert back to a stable public version of Android without wiping out all of the locally stored data on the device. Thus, caution is advised.