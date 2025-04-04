Technology News
  Android 16 Beta 3.2 With Battery Drain Fix, System Stability Improvements Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Android 16 Beta 3.2 With Battery Drain Fix, System Stability Improvements Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Alongside bug fixes, the Android 16 Beta 3.2 update bundles the March 2025 Security Patch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 10:32 IST
Android 16 Beta 3.2 With Battery Drain Fix, System Stability Improvements Rolling Out for Pixel Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 series and recent Google handsets will be the first to receive Android 16

Highlights
  • Android 16 Beta 3.2 comes with build number BP22.250221.015
  • It is said to bring a fix for miscalibrated haptics and battery drain
  • Pixel 6 series' screen flickering issue is claimed to have been resolved
Google has rolled out the Android 16 Beta 3.2 update to developers and beta testers. Introduced for select Pixel devices, it brings fixes for bugs related to unusual battery drain, miscalibrated haptic feedback, and other issues. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, it arrives as the latest testing version of Google's smartphone operating system and a minor update to Android 16 Beta 3, building upon the release of the Android 16 Developer Preview 3 which was introduced earlier this month.

Android 16 Beta 3.2 Update for Pixel: What's New

According to Google, the Android 16 Beta 3.2 brings fixes for several issues reported by users with the previous updates on Google Pixel devices. It comes with the build number BP22.250221.015 and updates the Google Play Services version to 25.07.33.

The changelog reveals it rectifies a problem, which caused haptics to be miscalibrated when using the app drawer with haptics enabled, typing on the on-screen keyboard, or simply using the back gesture. Users reported that the intensity of haptics differed with every use. Meanwhile, battery drain issue was also reported, with the handset being charged to 100 percent around 10 pm but losing nearly 16 percent of the charge overnight. Google says Android 16 Beta 3.2 fixes this issue.

Another issue reported on Google's Issue Tracker caused the screens of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones to flicker when capturing photos or videos with the camera. It has been rectified. The update also contains improvements for problems related to system stability and usability, as per Google.

Alongside bug fixes, Android 16 Beta 3.2 update bundles the March 2025 Security Patch. The company says all eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.2.

However, it is to be noted that updates released as part of the beta program are pre-release versions of the software and may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of the device. Users will not be able to unenroll and revert back to a stable public version of Android without wiping out all of the locally stored data on the device. Thus, caution is advised.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 Beta 3.2, Android 16 Beta 3.2 Update, Android 16 Beta 3.2 Features, Google, Google Pixel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
