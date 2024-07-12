Google's hardware launch event for the Pixel 9 family is less than a month away. The upcoming series is believed to include a vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While we already know quite a bit about these models, a new leak suggests their European pricing, colours, and storage configurations. The regular Pixel 9 is said to be available in two storage options, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could be offered in four storage options.

Pixel 9 series prices leaked

French publication Dealabs has leaked the pricing, colour options, and storage details of the Pixel 9 series in France. As per the report, Google Pixel 9 will be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,000) and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 91,000) for the 128GB and 256GB storage versions, respectively. It could be offered in Cosmo, Mojito, Porcelain, and Obsidian shades.

The Pixel 9 Pro, in contrast, is tipped to start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,000) for the 128GB version. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are said to cost EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000) and EUR 1,329 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000) respectively. The top-end version will be allegedly available in Obsidian and Hazel shades, while the other two could also get Porcelain and Pink finishes.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be reportedly priced at EUR 1,199 for the 128GB model. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage models are said to be priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000), EUR 1,429 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000), and EUR 1,689 (roughly Rs. 1,53,000), respectively. The top-end version is tipped to be available in Obsidian shade, while the 128GB and 512GB models may get Porcelain and Hazel hues as well. The 256GB variant could be offered in an additional Pink colour.

Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's price could be set at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,000) for the 256GB version and EUR 2,029 (roughly Rs. 1,85,000) for the 512GB variant. The Pixel Fold successor is tipped to be available in Porcelain and Obsidian colours.

The leaked pricing of the Pixel 9 series indicates potential price hikes compared to last year's models. The base Pixel 8 was priced at EUR 799, while the base variants of Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro seem to have the same pricetags as their predecessors.